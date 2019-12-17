The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2948 was called to order at 5 p.m. Dec. 9 by president Kathryn Sikkila with six members present.
The opening ritual was held. Roll call of officers was conducted with Irene Anderson, secretary, pro-tem. There were no petitions for membership. The General Orders, correspondence and the meeting minutes from November were read.
Dawn Flesland presented the treasurers report and it was filed subject to audit. She re-deposited two old outstanding checks and ordered new checks.
There were no bills.
Irene Anderson reported on Americanism, legislative and youth activities. Bingo will be played at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Good Samaritan Society-International Falls.
Membership was reported on by Flesland. We have seven members with past dues and are at 93.2 percent. Reminder letters are being sent out.
Donations were made to Christmas at the Hospitals, Green Shower, VFW National Home food fund, local food shelf and 23rd Veterans.
The VFW children’s Christmas party was conducted from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec.12. Wayne Sampson and Margarete Kostiuk were Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The Auxiliary put together goodie bags for the children. Coca Cola donated pop, the Auxiliary purchased cookies, and the Post provided pizzas.
Door prize was won by Sikkila.
The meeting concluded at 5:50 with closing ceremonies.
Following the brief meeting, members went to dinner at the AmericInn. Betty Jackson won the drawing for a life membership to VFW National Home for Children.
The next meeting will be Jan. 13 in the Post Home dining room.