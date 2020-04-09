A bill that would allow Minnesotans to vote by mail in August and November to ensure safe elections during the pandemic emergency was introduced Wednesday by Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon.
He brought the proposal to the Minnesota House Subcommittee on Elections and on Thursday he testified on the need for it.
“The administration of elections has become a public health issue," Simon said in a statement. "Minnesotans should not have to choose between their health and their right to vote. After talking with elections professionals from all levels of government throughout the state, the goal became very clear to me: we need to minimize exposure at polling places and maximize voting by mail.”
If the bill were enacted, Minnesota’s elections for 2020 would include the following temporary, one-time changes:
- Each registered voter will automatically receive a ballot in the mail.
- Witness signature will be required for voting.
- Reduction in number of polling places on Election Day.
- Extra time allotted for elections administrators to process ballots.
Koochiching County
Voting by mail is not new to Koochiching County. County Auditor Tom West said voters in 21 Koochiching County precincts already vote by mail, with the remaining precincts voting in person, or by absentee ballot.
West said law now requires precincts with more than 500 registered voters to provide for walk-in voting at polling places. Simon is looking to lift those limits and propose all voting in the state be done by mail for Aug. 11 primary and Nov. 3 general election.
Mail in ballots, he said, have significantly higher participation rate as compared to voting in person.
"People can sit at their kitchen table with their ballot, a bowl and cereal and have their spouse witness it," West said. "Some people really like that, it's like getting your paycheck direct deposit."
Mail ballots in Koochiching County are sent to voters four or five weeks before an election so there is time for the mail to process them, the voters to consider their vote, and they are returned before election day.
For the Aug. 11 primary, voters may begin to cast ballots 45 days prior to the election, which falls on June 27.
"(Mail ballots) are not touched other than put in piles by precinct, until seven days before the election, when six people sit in the courthouse boardroom and count ballots," he said.
Should all county voters vote by mail, he said a little more time for counting may be needed. An all mail-in election may not delay county results, but could delay state results because of the increased number of votes that would need to be counted.
He pointed to the thousands of votes that would need to be counted in Hennepin and Ramsey counties in the Twin Cities.
West noted the number of election judges, often retirees, who did not participate in this week's Wisconsin primary because they did not want to risk being exposed to the COVID-19 virus drives the concern home.
"A mail ballot to me, in Koochiching County, would not be bad," he said.
Other provisions in the bill would grant the office authority to:
- Change the location of polling places, many of which are in vulnerable locations like senior care facilities
- Accept candidate filings by email, fax, or US Mail, instead of in person
- Accept ballot-access petitions with digital signatures
"The election in Wisconsin, with its reduced polling places and unacceptably long lines, is a glimpse of what could happen in Minnesota if we fail to change our laws temporarily," said Simon. "This is a time for legislative cooperation, not political games."