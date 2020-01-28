A new Arrowhead 135 Ultramarathon course record was set by a skier this week at Fortune Bay Resort and Casino in Tower.
Dan Campbell of Belgrade, Mont., finished the 135-mile race that began Monday in International Falls in just under 21 hours. This was the former Olympian's second time finishing the race.
“Everybody was looking at the weather and predicting it would be a skier's year,” said Jesse Ramsey, who finished the event on bike in 22 hours, 36 minutes. “The temperatures were falling right around their ideal conditions. They were really able to glide.”
The biker said race temps stayed around 13 degrees, making it much warmer than the -26 degrees below zero experienced during the 2019 event. The warmer air created less wardrobe challenges for racers and allowed Ramsey to maintain a steady tire pressure.
“I've been here three years, and this was the warmest I've experienced,” he said. “It was nice not having any threatening weather.”
First to cross
Athletes have 60 hours to finish the grueling northern Minnesota race in which they can bike, walk, ski or kicksled.
The first biker to cross the finish line was Neil Beltchenko of Minneapolis with a time of 14 hours, 3 minutes. Beltchenko also race unsupported, meaning he could not stop at any of the three checkpoints along the route.
The biker took second in the 2019 event with a time of 13 hours, 27 minutes. The faster time last year could likely be attributed to colder temperatures creating a harder trail.
Matthew Bosman of Minnetonka, was close behind Beltchenko Monday night, finishing in second with a time of 14 hours, 17 minutes.
“The weather and trail have been good,” said race co-director Ken Krueger.
His wife and co-director, Jackie Krueger, agreed.
“With a milder year, the racers are coming in looking pretty good,” she said. “While it's a grueling race no matter what, they're coming in with smiles this year.”
The first female biker to cross the finish line early Tuesday morning was Risa Hustad of Minneapolis with a time of 20 hours, 13 minutes.
Drop rate
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Ken said the drop rate has been low, with 19 racers listed as did not finish on arrowheadultra.com. Among them was International Falls' only competitor, Bob Bahr, who dropped before the second checkpoint.
Minutes before the race began Monday, Bahr told The Journal he felt prepared for the challenge of the Arrowhead, especially after completing five major races in the last 12 months.
“I'm proud to represent my community,” he said.
For more coverage and a complete list of results, visit arrowheadultra.com.