This holiday season, Slumberland Furniture is working to provide families in need with new beds through its annual Making Homes for the Holidays program.
Throughout the month of December, Slumberland Furniture as a whole will donate approximately 2,000 mattress and box spring sets to nonprofit partners throughout the communities it serves.
Slumberland Furniture in International Falls is proud to be part of this worthwhile program, according to a news release. Seven mattress sets will be donated today and Sunday, with the help of Friends Against Abuse.
In addition, comforter sets, pillow and sheet sets and pajamas for the children are donated thru the generosity of local partners.
“For far too many families, a warm bed has become a luxury. With Making Homes for the Holidays, Slumberland is working to ensure that everyone in our communities gets a healthy nights’ sleep” said Roxy Sprecco, International Falls Slumberland manager. “Our friends at Border State Bank in International Falls donate to an employee charitable fund year round and they chose us to partner with. They have went out and purchased comforter sets for the children. Next, we have Tony and Leesa Palm of Border Boxes. They have provided new pillows and sheet sets for all the children. The final piece of the puzzle will come from our partners at Friends Against Abuse. Jenelle and her staff will provide pajamas for all of the children. Together we are better.”
The Making Homes for the Holidays program began in 1993. Since then, Slumberland has donated more than 34,000 new mattresses and box springs to deserving families.