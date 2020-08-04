Taxes generated by the Great Northern Transmission Line will help boost smaller cities in the county thanks to action by the Koochiching County Board last week.
The board agreed to allocate 25 percent of the $931,673 in
About 89 miles of the 225-mile, 500 kv power line runs power from Manitoba Hydro through a portion of Koochiching County, to a substation near Grand Rapids.
Koochiching County, which along with the school districts within it, have begun to benefit from annual property taxes, estimated by project officials at $40,000 to $60,000 per mile.
Last week, the county board agreed to allocate 25 percent - $142,957 - of the $931,673 as follows: 23-percent to the cities of Big Falls, Littlefork, Northome and Ranier, and 8 percent to Mizpah.
The allocation will be reviewed annually.
Representatives from the cities of Littlefork and Big Falls commented the funding received from the GNTL revenues will be a tremendous help towards tax relief for their residents, and asked that the county put no future restrictions on the use of the funds.
In other business July 30, the board approved:
- A three year appointment of Doug Franchot to the Koochiching County Extension Committee effective July 28, replacing Shawn Bowles.
- A Mizpah canister site attendant contract with Jerry Tindell for the remainder of the current contract term, and terminating the previous canister site attendant contract with Edith Hanks, at her request
- An agreement with Stella Services to provide commissary services and inmate banking for the jail.