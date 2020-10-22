Koochiching County is ranked as the county in Minnesota with the lowest tax burden by SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company.
SmartAsset, in its sixth annual study on the places with the lowest tax burdens,analyzed the income, sales, property and fuel taxes in each county.
The places where residents had the lowest overall tax burden across those categories ranked the highest.
The table below shows Koochiching ranked No. 1 in lowest tax burden in Minnesota, reports SmartAsset.
Rank. County - Income Tax; Sales Tax; Property Tax; Fuel Tax; Tax Burden Index
1. Koochiching - $10,359; $1,202; $825; $161; 73.56
2. Kittson - $10,359; $1,202; $763; $232; 73.49
3. Big Stone - $10,359; $1,202; $841; $217; 73.04
4. Lac Qui Parle - $10,359; $1,202; $905; $241; 72.39
5. Traverse - $10,359; $1,202; $946; $220; 72.24
6. Pipestone - $10,359; $1,202; $936; $232; 72.23
7. Murray - $10,359; $1,202; $921; $254; 72.18
8. Clearwater - $10,359; $1,202; $1,006; $183; 72.08
9. Faribault - $10,359; $1,202; $957; $234; 72.06
10. Aitkin - $10,359; $1,202; $983; $211; 72.04
Full study results, methodology, and map can be found at https://smartasset.com/taxes/minnesota-tax-calculator#map