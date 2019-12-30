A snowfall record of 7.8 inches was set in International Falls Sunday, breaking the old record of 3.4 inches of snow for that date set in 1992.
A winter storm warning covered most of the area over the weekend, bringing drifting snow to Borderland and freezing rain to other parts of the state.
Sunday's wind of 23 miles per hour created drifting snow in several areas, which created a long snow removal process for some. The National Weather Service in Duluth reported the strongest wind gust of 38 miles per hour.