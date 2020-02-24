If you think you should have received a mail ballot for the presidential primary, but have not, Tom West wants you to call him.
West, Koochiching auditor/treasurer, reports that ballots for several hundred voters in three precincts did get mailed out by the company the county hired to handle the mailing.
In an effort to fix the problem, another batch of ballots were mailed Friday to voters in Littlefork, Northwest and Southwest precincts.
If voters in those precincts have not already received their ballot, they should call the Koochiching County Auditor's Office at 283-1102.
"We're hoping they start showing up in mailboxes today," West told The Journal Monday. "We've been fielding calls from people who want to make sure they have a chance to vote. I encourage them to get hold of us if they don't have it in the mail by Tuesday."
Or, if it's convenient, he said voters may stop in at his office at the courthouse to vote.
"Anybody can come in and early vote on-site," he said. "But we know for folks in Southwest Koochiching it's a huge pain in the neck."
Twenty-two precincts in Koochiching County vote by mail, West said. It's now unknown why the ballots for the three precincts did not get mailed, he added.
Meanwhile, he said mail ballots have a much higher return than voting at the booth on election days.
And he noted the presidential primary requires voters to declare a party in the balloting. Just one name is on the Republican ballot, and 16 names are on the Democratic ballot, but West said about half of the Democratic candidates have dropped out of the race.
Voters in the mail-in precincts received both ballots, but were allowed to return just one, he said.