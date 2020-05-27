Several traditional summer celebrations have been canceled and the status of others are being considered in the next weeks due to concerns about the COVID-19 spread.
International Falls Fourth of July celebration has been postponed until Labor Day, Mayor Harley Droba announced last week.
The 99th annual Northern Minnesota District Fair in Littlefork has also been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, scheduled for July 9-12, will not take place this year, said fair board president Anna Fisher, adding it was not an easy decision.
Koochiching County Fair Board agreed on May 18 to cancel the 2020 county fair, normally held in August in Northome, said Rena Troy. Last week, the Minnesota State Fair was also canceled.
Determinations about whether to conduct Fourth of July celebrations will be made soon by the Birchdale community and Big Falls City Council.
Big Falls Clerk Joan Nelson said the city has until the first week in June to order fireworks, should it proceed with its annual Fourth of July celebration. A council meeting Wednesday was to discuss “all things COVID,” including the celebration's status.
Mike Hanson and Soren Olesen, who organize festivities in Birchdale, said a decision would be made in early June about whether to hold its annual July 4 event, but Olesen the "world's greatest potluck" isn't likely to occur.
Gary Potter, president of the International Falls Bass Championship, said the IFBC board would meet Tuesday to determine if the IFBC, held in August each year, is viable for this year. The Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship, usually held in July, has already been canceled.
Ranier Administrator Sherril Gautreaux said the council will likely consider at its meetings in June the status of the August Ranier Daze celebration.
Hard decisions
Meanwhile, Droba told The Journal the hard decision made by the city and International Falls Rotary, its partner in the Falls event, now plan a joint partnership with the Koochiching Labor Assembly to make Labor Day weekend "one for the history books," he said in a letter.
"Without knowing what the next months hold, it is our goal to have a community parade, music, picnic, beer gardens, games and fireworks," he wrote.
Droba said he and Rotary President Ashley Hall considered several options, but concluded that:
- Social distancing was not feasible at a parade and Smokey Bear Park activities;
- Closing highways for the parade won't likely be approved by the state;
- Smokey Bear Park cannot meet the governor's Stay Safe Order;
- Fireworks could have been done with social distancing, but will also be held until Labor Day.
He promised more information in the weeks ahead.
Because of guidelines from Gov. Tim Walz and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, holding the Northern Minnesota District Fair in Littlefork is not feasible this year, Fisher said.
“We have to follow what the governor says and health department rules,” she said.
Holding the fair would require increased cleaning measures, of which is not doable by the fair board and volunteers.
Fisher said before officially canceling the fair, people reached out to her expressing they would not attend if the event was held.
“If we have a fair this year, it would be the financial end of us,” she said. “We couldn't host grand stand events because of spacing and that is where we make most of our money. It just cannot happen this year.”
In the 98 years the fair has run, Fisher said she didn't think the event had been canceled before, but is hopeful the 100th anniversary of the event in 2021 can be bigger and better than ever.