Antenna or over-the-air viewers of the Duluth TV station KQDS-TV will need to rescan the channel as television stations nationwide transition to new frequencies in phases through July.
Television stations are changing frequencies to make room for new 5G and other mobile broadband services. Nationwide, millions of U.S. households watch national network and local TV programming using an over-the-air antenna. Cable and satellite subscribers aren’t affected by these changes.
Federal Communications Commission Incentive Auction Task Force Chair Jean Kiddoo said the channel numbers on the TV are not changing, but viewers who use a rooftop or indoor antenna need to rescan their televisions to continue receiving those channels. The process is the same as when viewers first connected their TV to the antenna and scanned it to find local channels. The FCC has resources to help viewers who may need assistance.
To rescan
- To rescan, viewers will need their TV remote control or analog TV converter box, then choose “Channel Scan,” “Channel Tuning,” or “Auto Search” in the “Setup” or “Channel” menu (the precise labels change among manufacturers). Once you find either the “Channel Scan” or “Channel Tuning” buttons, choose the automatic option to rescan.
- By rescanning, viewers who watch TV using an antenna will keep their existing channels, and may even discover new channels in their broadcast area.
- Because TV stations in the same area are changing frequencies at different times, it is a good habit to periodically rescan your TV.