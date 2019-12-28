For Lindsay Gallagher, art isn’t just a hobby – it is something she needs to do.
Painting has always had a place in her life; she has done it for as long as she can remember, but in more recent years, painting has become her healing outlet and her work has become more public.
Gallagher, who created With Wings Studio, paints primarily nature scenes and landscapes inspired by the natural landscape of northern Minnesota and her roots in the Pacific Northwest.
For someone who has only been in the area for a few years, Gallagher appears to have made a lasting impression on the community – her work can be seen at several places around International Falls.
Some of her paintings are currently on display at the Falls Public Library through the end of the year, and she will display her art at the library again in November and December of 2020 and 2021.
More recently, her work has become larger. Her latest mural is on the wall of Studio B Flooring.
She spent 45 hours painting the cherry blossom trees, which were inspired by some wallpaper.
Gallagher has also painted a similar tree mural in the lab at the Rainy Lake Medical Center. She enjoys painting on a large scale and hopes one day she can paint on an even larger canvas, she said.
“I would love to be able to do something really, really big,” she said.
Relationship with art
Gallagher has been inspired to paint most of her life.
“My parents have paintings up in their house that I did when I was 10,” she said.
The walls of her own house are now covered with her paintings, too.
Originally from Oregon, many of her paintings are inspired from her home, and the landscapes she misses.
“I grew up in a small town in the middle of nowhere,” she said. “I always called it the middle of nowhere, but it’s in the mountains and the trees and not too far from the ocean, so painting the ocean reminds me of there, painting mountains reminds me of there.”
Lately, she’s been painting a lot of water and clouds.
Gallagher came to the Falls about five years ago, after meeting someone originally from the area, who moved back home.
“It’s nice that around here there’s so much water,” she said, joking that she wished there could be a few mountains.
A lot of what she paints is also inspired by emotional events in her life.
“My life shines through in those pictures even if I don’t mean it to,” she said.
Her story
“For a while I didn’t paint, I didn’t do anything, and a few years ago, I just had to,” she said.
Since becoming sober a few years ago, painting has become her emotional outlet.
“It’s very healing for me,” she said.
She took an art therapy class while in treatment for an eating disorder, and all of the sudden, she remembered what it was like to paint, she said.
“I remembered the joy that I felt doing it, and now it’s my thing, it’s the thing that makes the whole world slow down,” she said.
“There’s so much of my story and stuff that I’ve been through that I wanted to say ‘I made it, and you can make it,’ and I made it because of this, and art helped,” she said.
Gallagher chose the name With Wings Studio to recognize scripture that was important to her: “But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar with wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not faint.” — Isaiah 40:31
“That was just something that through all of the stuff that I had been through, that I remembered,” she said.
Her workspace
Gallagher does most of her work in a small studio in her yard that was formerly a machine shed. Now it is a cozy warm space filled with plants, found treasures and reference photos. It’s a private space, she said. She doesn’t invite many people out there.
The proximity to her house helps her balance art and her life.
“Sometimes I’ll spend six hours out there at a time and then run back in and do laundry,” she said. “If I just put on music and shut everything down and just paint, even I am surprised at what happens.”
Gallagher is primarily self taught and is always learning. She watches videos online to learn new techniques like blending and color theory.
While she sometimes is commissioned for paintings, usually “I paint what I feel like and if somebody wants it they can have it,” she said.
Most of her work comes via word of mouth.
“My favorite ones are when someone’s like, ‘would you just paint me a picture?’ and then they tell me what size and the colors, and then they just give me the freedom to paint whatever I want to,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher’s work can be seen on her Facebook page at With Wings Studio and she can be reached at withwingsstudio@gmail.com.