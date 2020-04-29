Clean-up creaw
Irene and Dick Anderson pick up trash along Highway 71 just east of Keenan Drive Tuesday afternoon. The couple said they had already cleaned up about 13 blocks around their home. Irene said she noticed the trash along the highway, and called it disgusting, so they moved their clean-up operation there. Dick said the couple was also tired of siting home and wanted to spend their time doing something useful.

