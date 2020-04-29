Irene and Dick Anderson pick up trash along Highway 71 just east of Keenan Drive Tuesday afternoon. The couple said they had already cleaned up about 13 blocks around their home. Irene said she noticed the trash along the highway, and called it disgusting, so they moved their clean-up operation there. Dick said the couple was also tired of siting home and wanted to spend their time doing something useful.
top story
Something useful
Laurel Beager
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Antibody tests for COVID-19 now available in International Falls
- Running a tab: Crisis hits munis
- Council: No chickens allowed
- FHS plans to have drive-in graduation ceremony
- Lola Irene Ysen, 86
- Patricia Lynn Dumas, 68
- City, county opens boat landings
- Kermit Olson, 90
- Walz will keep schools closed
- Gerald Bahr, 70