Headlines are full of information about the Amazon forest fire and the flood and wind damage from Hurricane Dorian, but little information is available about how climate change is affecting northern Minnesota.
Has climate change in Borderland brought about changes considered beneficial or detrimental?
That's the topic of a presentation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 820 Fourth St., International Falls. All are welcome. No RSVP is required.
Speaker Katia Gordon will present “The Economics of Climate Change and Climate Solutions," about the current and future effects of climate change in northern Minnesota, said a news release from organizers.
Gordon is the author of “Climate Change: Musings and Studies from Lake Superior’s North Shore," and a member of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Two Harbors/Duluth chapter, which advocates for bipartisan climate legislation that is fair, transparent, efficient and provides new economic opportunities for northern Minnesota.
She is the owner of Amicus Adventure Sailing in Grand Marais, which has brought her first-hand knowledge of specific climate changes in this area, the news release said. Gordon has worked in a wilderness program for delinquent teenage girls and founded Sea Change Expeditions, a program focusing on youth trips and climate change.
The free event is organized by Indivisible-I Falls, a local branch of a national organization formed in response to concerns about the Trump Administration. Members are involved in voter registration drives, educational presentations related to national and local issues into the community, outreach to elected officials and organizing opportunities for community members to demonstrate.