Trick-or-treating is already underway in Borderland.
Locally, Halloween kicked off last Thursday with events at Rainy Lake Medical Center, United States Customs and Border Protection and Falls High School.
Many little ghosts and goblins will be out in full-force again Thursday for Halloween night. While having fun and gathering as much candy as possible may be a priority for kids, safety needs to comes first.
Local law officers want to encourage families to take precautions to stay safe this holiday.
“Halloween presents unique safety concerns for parents and law enforcement,” Police Captain Michael Kostiuk said.
Kostiuk reminds drivers to be cognizant of their surroundings while children are walking the streets at night. “Please drive slowly and be prepared to make sudden stops as children move about the area,” he said.
Children should use caution when crossing streets, using crosswalks where applicable.
Koochiching County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund said while he hasn’t heard of any recent cases of tampering with candy, it is important to check it over before letting children eat it, just in case.
“It’s good for parents to take a quick look at their kid’s candy,” he said.
Kostiuk echoes this saying, “Check over candy and discard any that appears to be open or suspicious. Please report anything out of the ordinary to law enforcement.”
Living in Borderland, the weather near the end of October can be unpredictable. Dress accordingly as the temperature can drop significantly at night.
Kostiuk also recommends wearing bright and reflective clothing to ensure visibility at night.
Costumes should also fit well enough to prevent tripping and also allow unobstructed vision.
The International Falls Police Department will patrol local neighborhoods on Halloween night — and hand out candy, Kostiuk said.
While taking precautions is important, Hedlund also wanted to stress that, “we live in a generally safe community.”
Stay safe — and have fun— during your candy collection this Halloween, they said.