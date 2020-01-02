Members of the Teamsters unit that covers St. Louis County snowplow drivers delivered an intent to strike on Wednesday — the same day their contract expired.
The strike notice has triggered a mandatory minimum 10-day cooling off period during which county officials anticipate additional mediation.
In the meantime, county officials are engaged in contingency planning to ensure continuity of services and public safety, a statement issued Thursday by the county said.
“Our citizens should be assured that in the event of a strike, the county will continue to plow roads, using supervisors and other staff who are licensed and qualified to plow,” the statement said.
News reports say Teamsters approved a strike proposal 112-1 at a meeting in Virginia in December. The union represents about 170 of the county’s snowplow drivers, mechanics, building maintenance crews, parts room specialists, sign technicians, bridge maintenance crews and custodial staff.
“St. Louis County remains committed to the bargaining process, as we have been all along,” said the statement. “The Teamsters left the mediation process more than two weeks ago without providing a counter offer for consideration and further discussion. Since then, we have made ourselves available for additional mediation sessions.”
County officials continue to negotiate in good faith with the Teamsters and all its bargaining units, some of which have already agreed to contract terms for 2020-22, the statement continued.
“The 168 employees represented by the Teamsters are our valued employees and we recognize the tremendous service they provide to the citizens of St. Louis County,” the statement said.
“The notice of intent to strike means that the Bureau of Mediation Services will again be engaged in additional mediation efforts during this cooling off period. So we remain hopeful that a strike can be averted and a contract agreement will be successfully reached that is fair to our employees and fair to our taxpayers,” the statement concluded.