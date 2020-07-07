Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 are reported for St. Louis County Tuesday, the largest single day increase in the county to date.
The newest cases involve people ranging in age from pre-teen to late 70s, with nine of the 15 cases involving people under the age of 30. The cases involve people living in both urban and rural communities in the county.
Of note, none of the new cases appear connected to an outbreak in a congregate living setting, as has been the case any other time there's been a significant increase in cases.
"It's not a complete surprise to see this increase in cases as more and more activities are allowed to resume, and people are interacting with others more and more," said Linnea Mirsch, director of Public Health and Human Services. "But it really makes clear that all of us need to remain vigilant in protecting ourselves and those around us, and doing what we can to prevent the spread."
Recommendations continue to be:
- Stay home as much as possible, and absolutely stay home if sick.
- Maintain physical distance of at least 6 feet from other people when out in public places.
- Wear a mask.
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Anyone age 65 or older, or who has certain underlying medical conditions, should stay at home and avoid situations where they could be exposed, including travel.
To learn more about prevention tips, and find links to credible sources of COVID-19 information such as the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), visit stlouiscountymn.gov/covid19.