More than 160 St. Louis County highway workers represented by Teamsters Local 320 Saturday rejected the county’s offer, marking Tuesday as the first day they were able to strike.
“As of Monday afternoon, the union provided no clear answer on whether employees would follow through with their talk of striking and leaving the largest county in Minnesota to figure out how to plow 3,000 miles of road with snow expected this week,” said a news release from the county.
County officials have been working on contingency plans for several weeks and are prepared to activate strike plans to ensure the delivery of road maintenance and snow removal services throughout St. Louis County. These plans include the use of supervisors and other licensed and qualified staff to plow roads, officials said.
“We are disappointed in the outcome of today’s vote rejecting this ‘last best final offer’,” said county Administrator Kevin Gray. “It was a solid proposal that was fair to our employees, is consistent with what other bargaining units have overwhelmingly approved, and respectful of the financial impact on our taxpayers.”
Gray reported the county’s proposed three-year contract offer for 2020-22 included base wage increases of 2 percent plus an additional 55 cents per hour in 2020; 2.25 percent in 2021; and 2.25 percent in 2022. The county also proposed a higher starting wage rate — nearly 4 percent higher — for new snow plow operators, and other revisions to wage schedules that allow employees to accelerate through the salary ranges faster.
“This means most employees, over the three-year period, would have received wage increases of 10.5 percent to 12.5 percent, as well as any scheduled paid step increases, which average 3.8 percent,” the release said.
Gray said health insurance is an identified focus area for the union, and the county agreed to the union’s request to allow the bargaining unit to elect to leave the county’s self-insured health plan in the future with an employer contribution equal to that provided to employees covered by its own self-insured health plan. If the unit ends up deciding to stay in the county’s plan, the county has offered new premium contribution levels that were consistent with the settlement reached with other unions, he said.
Teamsters Local 320 wrote in a statement on its website on Saturday: “St. Louis County failed to address issues concerning equity of sick and vacation accumulation between other county employees and the employees of the Public Works Department. Other county employees have a higher accrual limit to the benefits. St. Louis County failed to allow its Public Works Department employees to shop for better, more affordable health insurance.”
Gray said the county proposal, also consistent with the settlement already achieved with more than 1,100 county employees, planned increases to accrual rates of paid sick leave, vacation leave and bereavement benefits, plus three weeks of paid parental leave.
County officials in a news release said that while the parties reached tentative agreements on many of the major economic items, a sticking point seems to be the sick leave accrual cap. “The county agreed to increase maximum sick leave accrual from 1,250 to 1,350 hours, but rejected the union’s request of a maximum 1,500 hour payout upon retirement due to the high price tag,” said the news release. “The estimated cost of this demand for Teamster members alone is $1.5 million, and to extend that increase to all employees, which would be a likely expectation, would create a potential $18.5 million taxpayer liability for future payout costs.”
County officials said the union is trying to change what they agreed to in a previous contract, and for the county to agree would be inconsistent with other bargaining settlements.
“We know that road conditions in a snow event are a major concern for our citizens, and this is something we take very seriously,” said Gray. “We will continue to put public safety as a first priority. It is disheartening to see Teamster leadership making references on social media as if this is some sort of a game. More significantly, it is disappointing that they would place county employees and union members on the picket line to bear the brunt of financial impact in lost time and wages.”