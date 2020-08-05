Students of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School will return to in-person instruction when school begins Sept. 8.
The county’s only private school closed last March as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered schools across the nation.
Now, as local public schools consider options after receiving guidance from Gov. Tim Walz last week, St. Thomas officials are moving forward with an in-person learning model.
Principal Jerry Hilfer said the decision to reopen St. Thomas, and all Catholic schools across the state, was coordinated through the Catholic Diocese of Minnesota with input from the bishops, superintendents and principals. Decisions were also made with advice from Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health.
“Catholic tradition is based on relationships and communities,” Hilfer said. “We wanted to make that happen by bringing students back into the building.”
Hilfer said there are some families, however, unsure if their student will return to the school.
“I’ve spent the last two weeks on the phone with families,” he said. “This is the most emotional decision they’ve ever had to make.”
In his conversations with families, Hilfer said he makes it a priority to help address concerns of safety along with emotional and social needs.
“There are people who are struggling,” he said. “Some are opting to stay home, some are looking over all their options. We are an option here.”
The school is not offering a distance learning option like public schools are required to do.
But Hilfer said that could change. “The virus may force us to go that way, but we’re not set up for it right now,” he said.
In addition to talking with families and working through needs and concerns, the principal has also developed a preparedness plan for the school, pooling information from multiple sources to ensure its effectiveness.
Following the governor’s guidelines, St. Thomas students and staff will be required to wear face coverings. Hilfer said children will be trained on how to wear masks and other coverings correctly.
In addition, students will need to bring their own lunch to school and parents and guardians will be responsible for transportation to and from the building.
“Most of our families already bring their child to school and pick them up,” Hilfer said, adding pick up and drop off will take place in the school’s parking lot. Social distancing markers will be placed on the sidewalk to ensure students are spaced apart.
“They will need to keep a 3-6 foot distance at all times,” Hilfer said. “That also goes for inside the building.”
With a student population of about 35-60 kids, depending on what final enrollment numbers end up to be, Hilfer said, adding there is enough room to space everyone out appropriately.
“We’re fortunate of that,” he said, adding some classrooms have been reconfigured to allow kids to spread out more.
In addition to physical changes, cleaning and disinfecting measures at the school will also increase on a day-to-day basis.
With so many unknowns going into the upcoming year, Hilfer said he and others are looking forward to students returning next month.
“We’re going to make this a great year,” he said. “We miss our students and are ready to have them back.”