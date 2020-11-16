While students attending St. Thomas School will continue in-person instruction, transportation will soon need to be provided by families.
In a letter sent to St. Thomas School families, Principal Jerry Hilfer said bus service will be provided by the International Falls public school until Friday. After that time, parents or guardians will need to arrange for alternative transportation to and from school. Hilfer said families who need assistance with transportation should contact the school.
The halt in bus service follows last week's announcement by Falls public school officials to transition its students to distance learning. Falls High School students started today and elementary students will begin distance learning Nov. 23.
Hilfer said the decision does not affect St. Thomas School.
"We will continue to provide in-school, face-to-face, instruction every day," he wrote in the letter. "To date, we’ve had no positive cases of COVID-19 in our school."
The principal acknowledged efforts to keep the virus out of the school, and commended St. Thomas School families for their diligence in following proper social distancing, wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently, and not engaging in "risky" behavior of meeting in large group gatherings.
"As the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays approach, I ask that families strongly consider not traveling or not meeting in large family gatherings," Hilfer said. "I know this may be a burden for some, but staying home in single family units will help guarantee that we can continue to conduct in-school, face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the school year."