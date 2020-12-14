A St. Thomas School tradition continued this week, with an annual Christmas performance by its students.
And while the performance wasn't open to the public as it has been in years past, a select few were able to watch Monday's dress rehearsal of the school's Christmas musical,"Psalty's Christmas Calamity."
According to Principal Jerry Hilfer, "Psalty," is a singing songbook played by Ava Gutormson.
Psalty has an encounter with the Lord after she and the kids at the Winter Worship Workshop have a disaster and try to fix it on their own.
Students of all ages dressed their part and sang many songs during Monday's dress rehearsal performance.
The public will soon be able to view Psalty's Christmas Calamity on KCCTV. An exact date of when the performance will be available was unknown by school staff at the time of this story.