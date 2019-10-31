LITTLEFORK- Communities gathered this week to show support for the North Central Stars with a pepfest before the team headed off to section finals Thursday.
The Stars faced the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies at the Fargodome Thursday. Results of the 3 p.m. game were not available in time for this publication.
The halls of Littlefork-Big Falls School were lined with handmade posters supporting the Stars, designed by the L-BF Elementary students.
The pepfest began with an enthusiastic performance from the Stars cheerleaders. Then, the North Central Stars introduced themselves to a standing, cheering crowd. Team members from Littlefork-Big Falls and Northome/Kelliher were all present, as the team practiced in Littlefork Wednesday night.
Head Coach Dave Westerman expressed his gratitude for the community’s support. “Thank you so much for coming out tonight and for your support this season, it’s been amazing," he said.
“It’s been quite a ride, but we’re not done yet,” he said, “(Thursday) expect to win.”
Other community members expressed well-wishes for the team.
“What you have done so far this year is every athlete’s dream. Congratulations,” L-BF Superintendent Jamie Wendt said of the Stars' success.
Fan buses departed for Fargo Thursday morning. Stars fans were asked to dress in blue.
See The Journal's website and Facebook page, as well as Wednesday’s print edition, for more coverage.