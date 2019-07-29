State Rep. Rob Ecklund was recognized for his positive impact on economic development in Greater Minnesota by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities July 25, during the coalition’s three-day summer conference in Bemidji.
Ecklund, DFL-International Falls, was presented with the Legislator of Distinction Award. The award is given to legislators who played key roles in advancing CGMC’s policy during the preceding legislative session. He is serving his third term in the Minnesota House.
As a member of the House Jobs and Economic Development Finance Committee, Ecklund has emerged as a key leader for rural Minnesota, said a news release from CGMC.
The release highlighted actions this session, including when he was instrumental in securing $40 million for the Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program, which will help bring high-quality, reliable broadband to more households and businesses across the state. In addition, he was a strong supporter of local government aid and other top priorities for Greater Minnesota communities.
“Rep. Ecklund’s work on broadband will have an impact on Greater Minnesota for generations to come,” said Ron Johnson, a member of the Bemidji City Council and president of the CGMC. “Beyond his work on broadband, Rep. Ecklund has emerged as a leading voice for economic development in rural Minnesota and we know we can count on him in the years to come to look out for the growth and vitality of our rural communities.”
CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing 97 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota.