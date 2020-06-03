The International Falls City Council again discussed whether festivals and other activities will be allowed to proceed this summer and fall.
Mayor Harley Droba said he wants to talk with Gov. Tim Walz to find out. And the information is especially needed when it comes to the August International Falls Bass Championship and Labor Day weekend, he said.
The city and Rotary have planned for the regular Fourth of July activities to be held on the Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend, with the Koochiching Labor Assembly hosting a community picnic on Labor Day Monday.
Droba said he believes the events should move forward, provided they can be done safely.
"We need to know what the rules will be when they take place," he said. "I'd love to see the (bass) tournament in some capacity as long as its safe for people to be at. If it can't, then it needs to be canceled."
Droba said he'd planned a meeting with the governor earlier, but it was postponed with events in Minneapolis that needed his attention.
Councilor Joe Krause said organizers of the Labor Day picnic say they will follow guidelines in place at the time of the event to protect against COVID-19. And, he said they understand it may be canceled depending on the COVID-19 situation. However, they need to start the process to get state approval to close Third Street in front of Smokey Bear Park, and that takes time.
The council approved the process to close the street, and use of the park for the picnic, contingent on it being safe for people to attend in some capacity.
In addition, the council took formal action, after agreeing at its last meeting, to move Fourth of July celebration to Sept. 5 and 6.
Other business
The council also Monday referred a proposal to allow four-wheel and other recreational vehicle use of city streets back to the city's Land Use and Legislation Committee for a recommendation.
Brought to the table by Krause, the proposal was put on the back burner when COVID-19 issues began, he said, noting the public has asked for it.
The goal was to have a policy in place by June, but now he said people are using all-terrain vehicles to race through streets to get to trails quickly.
Krause said he's motivated for safety concerns, explaining he believes people speed down the alley near his home to get to the trails quickly because they don't want to be caught in the city.
"We need to let the public know what they can and can't do," he said. "I fear someone will get hurt trying to get to the trail."
The council also
- Heard that Droba wrote a letter regarding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and subsequent protests and riots. Droba assured the community that the city was prepared should any disruptions caused by protests locally occur. He said he stands with those who are frustrated, the protesters and police, "who are there everyday to protect us."
- Conducted a first reading of an ordinance awarding a contract of $399,892, to low bidder Drain Services Inc. for a sanitary sewer rehabilitation project. Second reading is scheduled for the next regular meeting, June 15.
- Conducted second readings of ordinances awarding a contract of to low bidder KGM Contractors Inc. two contracts, one at $365,560 for 15th Street improvements, and $977,688 for 20th street improvements.
- Approved the hire of Evan Wimmer, part-time police officer, upon approval of state and city employment requirements.
- Heard from Councilor Leon Ditsch that a blight report should be included in meeting packets provided prior to each regular council meeting as he attempts to keep track of a number of blight corrections initiated.