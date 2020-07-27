Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber last week received the Champion for Healthy Seniors Award from the Partnership to Fight Chronic Diseases.
Stauber was selected for the award based on his leadership in lowering the cost of prescription drugs and protecting in-home treatments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The award was presented to Stauber by a local group of healthcare advocates through a Zoom meeting.
Stauber made the following statement upon receiving this award:
“Since my arrival in Congress, I have remained committed to securing a better future for Minnesota’s seniors," Stauber said in a statement after receiving the award. "As we continue to navigate our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, this mission has become more important than ever, so I will continue to fight for solutions that actually lower the cost of prescription drugs, bolster innovation, and improve healthcare access.”
, “Rep. Stauber’s work towards protecting seniors and those with chronic conditions by ensuring access to affordable medications and in-home treatments is especially notable and valued in 2020 as our country has faced the COVID-19 pandemic,”, PFCD Chairman Ken Thorpe stated.
The Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease is an organization of patients, community organizations, business and labor groups, and health policy experts. This internationally recognized group is committed to raising awareness of the number one cause of death, disability, and rising healthcare costs: chronic disease.