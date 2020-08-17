Friday nights will look a little different in Minnesota this fall with the postponement of high school football to spring.
But the head coach of the Bronco football team isn’t letting the delay get the team down.
The Minnesota State High School League Aug. 4 ruled football would move to the spring, and first-year head coach Seth Ettestad said his main priority was to encourage positive thinking among the team.
“I reached out to the captains and said no matter what, we need to stay positive and identify any way it can be a positive ruling,” he said. “We looked at it as more time for us to get better and stronger... it’s unfortunate, but at least we’ll have a season. Players were very upset at first. A lot was taken from them already. Reviewing the positives helped recognize the hope and motivate us. Our summer practice series showed awesome raw talent. I know we are already ready for spring.”
The team will be allowed 12 fall training sessions beginning Sept. 14, and its season will begin in March. The season will be shorter, include fewer games, and there will be no scrimmages. A postseason plan has yet to be determined.
Ettestad said weather will be a factor in March as well as field conditions, but said supporting players needs to be the priority.
“Before the ruling, we prepared ourselves as coaches and identified ways to support the kids no matter what,” he said. “That is what we’re going to continue to do.”
Program veteran
Ettestad is no stranger to the Bronco football program. Aside from spending five years on the sidelines under former head coaches, he is also a 2008 Falls High School graduate, who played for the team as a linebacker and tight end.
“I love the competitive nature of football,” he said. “Football is the kind of sport where the coaches are actively involved in the game. It’s exciting to be a coach.”
The program has seen some turnover in its coaching staff during the past few years, and finally found itself recording wins last year under Jon Froemke.
Ettestad hopes to keep the momentum going.
“In the last few years, there has been amazing positively and growth in the program,” he said.
Building on that growth, Ettestad wanted to have those involved with Bronco football identify the culture of the team.
“My goal this year is to have all the players say our value and culture points,” he said. “I spent time in the off-season reflecting with players, families and fans on what Bronco football means to them and how we can carry on traditions in a modern way while identifying those important values.”
Community support
Ettestad said not only will he miss standing under the bright lights surrounding the football field on Friday nights, he’ll miss seeing people come together to watch the game this fall.
“When you watch football, you forget about COVID and politics and the chaos going on in the world,” he said. “Football gives you something to focus on.”
Still, Ettestad said he’s confident that feeling of support and coming together will return this spring.
“We look forward to playing in front of everyone soon,” he said.