After more than 50 years of owning Stewart's Super One Foods, the Stewart family has sold the grocery store to Miner's Incorporated.
A news release said Stewart's Super One Foods reached a tentative agreement to sell the grocery store to family-owned Miners, which owns and operates the County Market grocery store in International Falls. The purchase price was not disclosed.
"While this decision was difficult, market conditions and personal family circumstances have shifted, and it is time for our family to make this change," said Dave Stewart, owner and company president. "Because Miner's is a family-run retail grocery company with an existing presence in International Falls, we believe Miner's is best positioned to serve our customers and the community. We wish the Miner's organization great success in its new International Falls location."
Jim Miner Jr., president of Miner's Incorporated, said, "Ivan and Dave Stewart have been grocery mainstays in International Falls for many, many decades. We are excited about acquiring the Stewart family store and we recognize there are a lot of synergies between our two family-owned businesses."
Miner said he believes by acquiring Stewart's Super One, more convenience and value will be brought to customers' shopping experience in International Falls.
"Adding this store also demonstrates Super One Foods' commitment to maintaining a significant presence in International Falls for the foreseeable future," he said.
The Miner family has operated grocery stores in and around the region since the 1940s. Miner's Incorporated Super One Foods banner is well known in northern Minnesota and on the Iron Range, the company said in a statement. The company, in its fourth generation as a family-owned grocery retailer, in addition to County Market, owns 40 other grocery, hardware and liquor stores across the northern tier states of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. The company's headquarters are in Hermantown, Minn.
Stewart said the store opened in May 1961 as a Piggly Wiggly supermarket. In June of 1980, the store was re-bannered as Super One Foods. The Stewart family, in a statement, thanked the community of International Falls and Koochiching County for its support over the past 58 years.
Stewart's Super One Foods has about 75 employees, who will be offered interviews for employment with Miner's Super One operations, the statement said. The transaction is currently in the due diligence phase and is scheduled to close next month.
Once the purchase and sale transaction is completed, Miners' current County Market store will be re-bannered as Super One Foods. The name of the Stewart location will remain Super One Foods.