The Minnesota Department of Revenue is urging Minnesotans who are expecting a refund and still need to file their individual income taxes to file their returns now so they can get their refund sooner.
Taxpayers still have until July 15, 2020, to file their 2019 state and federal individual income tax returns.
The department estimates more than 400,000 taxpayers may be due a refund but have not filed their returns yet. The sooner a return is filed, the sooner the department can review and process the return and issue a refund, if necessary. To date, over 2.3 million taxpayers have already filed their individual income tax returns and the department has processed over 1.6 million refunds.
“July is typically when the department starts to review and process property tax refunds for renters and homeowners,” said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. “By filing now, you’ll get your income tax refund sooner while helping us ensure we will have the capacity to review and process claims for property tax refunds in a timely manner this summer.”
Electronic filing, help
When filing your taxes, choose electronic filing. Last year, more than 90 percent of Minnesota taxpayers filed their taxes electronically. Using electronic software is easy, convenient, and secure. Electronic filing also ensures that you have the most up-to-date forms and instructions when you file.
Free electronic filing is available for Minnesotans who meet certain requirements. You may be eligible to file electronically for free if your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is $69,000 or less. To see if you are eligible for free electronic filing, see the Electronic Filing Software for Individuals (https://go.usa.gov/xpSuy) page on the department’s website.
Direct deposit
Direct deposit is an easy, convenient, and secure way to get your refund. You can include your banking information on your tax return and get your refund deposited into your bank account. Direct deposit is available whether you file your return electronically or by mail. For more information on choosing direct deposit, see the Direct Deposit page on the department’s website.
