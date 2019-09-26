The ceiling in Falls High School sprung a leak and trees toppled over in Ranier Tuesday during an early-evening storm that blew through Borderland.
A volleyball game between the Broncos and Hibbing Bluejackets is rescheduled for Monday after a leak in the FHS gym’s ceiling Tuesday prompted the postponement.
“We haven’t had an issue in there (before),” said Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover.
The section of the roof over the gym was repaired in 1999, and while it was on the list to be replaced, Tuesday’s leak likely moved it up in priority, Grover said.
“It’s actually the oldest section of roof we have,” he said.
The gym floor was redone over the summer, and the superintendent said the water didn’t cause any damage to it.
“There wasn’t a wet spot this morning,” he told The Journal Wednesday.
The rescheduled game Monday will be offered free of charge to accommodate those who paid at the postponed game.
In Ranier, crews were out Wednesday morning removing a tree that came down on top of a vehicle just off Spruce Street, and cleaning up other debris scattered by the storm.
Jenn Lawson told The Journal the storm came through fast and was over just as quickly.
“A metal bench even lifted up and landed in my parking lot,” she said. “(It) missed a car by inches.”
The storm packed wind gusts of up to 28 miles per hour out of the west and left 0.93 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.
September has been a wet month in Borderland. Since Sept. 1, the area has received 5.5 inches of rain, even breaking a record with 1.48 inches on Sept. 18.
The Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office had no reports of damage elsewhere.