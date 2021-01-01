Ever wonder what happens to the aluminum cans and other items you drop off at a Koochiching County recycling canister?
In “normal” times, a crew of Sentencing to Service workers would swing by in a white van, driven by the county’s STS Crew Leader Keith Knaeble, to bring and leave an empty trailer at the site, and take the full trailer to the county’s transfer station.
There, those items would be dumped and sorted by people sentenced to fulfill hours ordered by the courts.
But these days are not “normal” in most ways, including the local STS program.
Established in 1986, the Minnesota Department of Corrections Sentencing to Service program is a sentencing alternative providing courts with the option to sentence carefully selected nonviolent offenders to a period of supervised work in the community. The work involves public projects that otherwise might not be completed. By participating in Sentencing to Service, offenders are able to reduce their jail sentences and/or work off financial obligations, including jail per diems, fines, correctional fees, and restitution.
Knaeble has been without an STS crew since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic set in, and sentencing in Minnesota’s courts slowed. But even as the courts have resumed, the local STS program has not.
And that means, he’s been doing the work of a crew since March.
“I have still handled all of the recycling for the county during that time by myself, from the picking up and dumping, to the curbside, and still sorting, only by myself now,” he said earlier this month. “It is getting done.”
Knaeble said he believes STS is in the budget for 2021, and he hopes at some point the pandemic will allow for people to be sentenced to the STS crew and able to fulfill their hours.
But until then, he said the work cannot be just set aside. It must continue to be done, or he said he’d never catch up.
“I wouldn’t be hurting anybody but myself it I didn’t do it,” he said.
But with a little help, he said he is getting by.
County staff at the transfer station have helped him dump the trailers the last couple of months.
And Knaeble praised the work done by a crew with International Falls ODC, or Occupational Development Center.
“ODC has been sorting plastic for two hours on Thursdays to help keep us caught up out there, but they were doing that before the pandemic as well,” he said, adding the STS partnership with ODC has worked well.
However, he said there’s no help loading items from the remote canister sites in the county at Mizpah, Big Falls, Littlefork and Birchdale.
“I have also been loading all of the appliances, TVs and tires from all of the remote sites by myself and bringing them back to the transfer station to be unloaded by myself or by the crew out there,” he said.
Knaeble said his schedule has “been extremely busy. I had to drop some mowing jobs of tax forfeited properties I was doing for the county and I have not been able to help with the outside maintenance — raking leaves, etc. — at the courthouse, like in the past.”
Meanwhile, he said the state has now allowed each county to decide whether the crew leaders should take on crews during the pandemic.
But Knaeble said the requirements in place are prohibitive for Koochiching County.
“The extra COVID screening, paperwork and disinfecting that we would have to do daily, I believe, would cost us about three hours, meaning the county would lose that amount of work that goes into the recycling,” he said.
In the meantime, Knaeble said he’s happy to do the work, with the plan to resume the STS program soon, with the lessening of restrictions put in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“I will be glad when we get to some kind of normalcy and we can get a crew back to work,” Knaeble said.