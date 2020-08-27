When an International Falls couple traveled across the world to visit family earlier this year, they planned to return home in just under two months.
John and Kathy Gjertson were making their second trip to the Indonesian island of Lombok to spend time with their daughter, Elissa, and son-in-law, Daniel, on Valentines Day, expecting to return to northern Minnesota 57 days later – just as spring arrived.
The couple had many plans surrounding their escape from cold weather and frozen lakes to the island known for its beaches and surfing spots.
But then the pandemic hit.
COVID-19 shuttered businesses on the island and a travel ban was issued, leaving the Gjertsons unable to board a plane home to the United States. Now, nearly 200 days have passed and the couple continue to make the best of a situation that has left them stuck in paradise.
“Things are still changing every day here with news on travel limitations, so we will wait a bit longer to decide when to head home,” Kathy said. “Domestic travel has only just opened up and international travel is still somewhat restrictive. We’re safe and healthy here, so we’ll stay put a while longer.”
To share their story with their hometown, The Journal sent the Gjertsons questions about their last six months, and Elissa offered to interview them.
“I’m happy to help with an interview and correspondence,” she said.
Through a few emails, their experience unfolded.
A world away
On top of sight seeing, the Gjertsons' trip Lombok was to reunite with their daughter and her husband, who have lived in Indonesia almost three years. Daniel was put on an expat assignment with his employer, Cargill, in December 2017. The couple first moved to Surabaya, Java, then, after a holiday on the island of Lombok in April 2018, decided to work toward making the small beach village of Selong Belanak, Lombok, their home. By the end of that year, Daniel and Elissa sold their home in the U.S. and started building one of two villas – both out of recycled shipping containers. One is a rental property, where the Gjertsons are staying, and the other is their current home and art studio.
Upon arrival, the Gjertsons settled in right away. John listed the beach, nature and the people as his favorite things. Kathy chimed in with her love of the food and trying new things.
“We had many adventures planned this year – snorkeling, visiting the rice paddies and waterfalls, staying at a few of the resorts in the north, (and) visiting the caves,” the couple said. “Once COVID really hit, however, we only were able to snorkel before self-isolating at home.”
To go, or not to go
The Gjertsons said they had heard of COVID-19 before traveling across the world Feb. 14. Daniel and Elissa had other friends from the U.S. who were also scheduled visit in February, but decided to cancel the trip.
"We wondered if we should cancel, too,” the Gjertson's said. “In the end, we decided to go for it and traveled with masks.”
Just more than a month into the trip, the Gjertsons realized they might be staying in paradise longer than anticipated.
“Once the travel ban was issued, we decided that it wouldn’t have been the safest time to travel anyway, so we were somewhat relieved that we were being required to stay put,” the couple said. “We started self-isolating on March 16, and have pretty much stayed between our house and Elissa and Daniel’s home only until recently... We still don’t travel far. We are hunkered down in our little village, but able to still walk to the beach and enjoy being outside.”
With many places closed, finding daily supplies on the island created a reality shift. The village of Selong Belanak is very small with local convenience markets. The closest large grocery store is a 30-minute drive from where the Gjertsons are.
“When our self-isolation started, we no longer traveled to the grocery store, so we had to rethink how we got food and water,” Kathy said. “Daniel organized fruit and vegetable delivery from a local farm as well as weekly water delivery, and we started getting deliveries from restaurant-supply stores for luxuries like cheese and meat. It’s been more heavy-lifting than normal – and definitely different than at home – but we always have what we need and feel very thankful.”
Staying busy
While they miss spending summer in International Falls and on Rainy Lake, the Gjertsons have been busy during their extended vacation.
Inspired by the beach and mountainous landscapes around him, John, a watercolor artist, paints daily.
“He’ll also do a Rainy Lake scene every now and again when he is missing home,” Elissa wrote, adding her father is also writing a book of short stories and practicing the guitar.
Elissa and Daniel are co-owners of a recycled plastic arts and goods company called Plastik Kembali, and Kathy is having fun working with her daughter to transform beach plastic into recycled bags, rugs, baskets and bowls through sewing. Recently, Kathy has learned traditional Indonesian weaving skills from local residents.
In addition, John and Kathy have also become involved in local community efforts including participating in beach and village clean-ups as well as donating to programs like the local Selong Belanak Community Association, island relief-efforts for COVID, beach dog spay/neuter programs, and they even bought a goat for their neighbors for an important religious holiday.
“The people are so friendly and inquisitive,” Kathy said.
John agreed.
“It’s a very poor part of the world, but the people are so happy,” he said.
Missing home
While life a world away is good, the Gjertsons still feel homesick.
“We miss our other daughter, Katie, and her husband, Casey, most of all,” they said. “Thankfully, we can do a weekly video call to stay connected with them. We also miss all our friends and other family in Minnesota and are staying connected through Facebook... Thankfully, we have our neighbors and a good friend looking in on our house. They have been invaluable, without them we couldn’t sleep at night.”
It is still undecided when John and Kathy will return home, but they said it would possible in an emergency situation.
“The process to do so, however, is quite involved,” Kathy said. “All travelers must take a COVID test. Then, there are so few international flights operating that we would most likely have many layovers. This still feels too risky at this point, so we are playing it out day by day.”
“Elissa and Daniel have helped with extending our Visas as well, so we have more leeway to make decisions based on how safe we feel it is to travel versus being required to leave when the ban is lifted," John said.
The experience continues to be humbling and the couple have learned a lot through the duration of their stay.
"Some of us may think we don’t have much, but it’s humbling to see how much less many people in the world have," John said. "They still are so happy and joyful. Seeing this has made me so thankful and makes me want to give more to others.”
Kathy said she has learned people are more alike than different.
"We read all the news from back home (about) how divided people are (and) how much hate there seems to be," she said. "Here we are, surrounded by people different from us, different religions, different languages, different customs and we find a way to communicate or have a laugh or make each other smile. At the end of the day, we all want the same things – to live healthy, happy lives. Life is so much simpler than many people often make it out to be.”
The couple signed off wanting their family and friends to know they're safe, healthy and grateful every day.
“We miss you all very much," they said, adding they can't wait to come home and then return to Indonesia every winter. "With the world situation, we feel we are some of the luckiest people ever to be stuck here in paradise. We talk about you and think about you every day. When will we be coming home? We truly don’t know. We guess when we feel it’s safe to be home. Right now, we are very safe and happy and healthy. So, until that time when we can hug you all, we’ll keep in touch. Please take care of each other."