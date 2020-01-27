International Falls resident Brenda Sullivan was recognized Jan. 23 by Kristi Kane, director of the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, and Marjori Bottila, program manager for the Senior Linkage Line, for outstanding service to the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging and the Senior LinkAge Line for her commitment to volunteering in 2019.
Sullivan gave 607 hours of her time in 2019 to the Senior LinkAge Line office in International Falls and to the people in the community. She has mastered all aspects of the SHIP volunteer role including but not limited to Medicare counseling and 1:1 client assistance including Medicare enrollment, Medical Assistance, Prescription Drug Coverage, and Patient Assistance Programs.
Sullivan is wonderfully skilled in the use of the WEB Referral and ExtraNet programs, as well as the Plan Finder Tool of Medicare. In addition to assisting with multiple administrative tasks in the office, Sullivan staffed numerous outreach sites and gave community presentations on subjects relating to Medicare, Senior Medicare Patrol, and the Senior LinkAge Line.
