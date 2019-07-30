Rainy River Community College was full of activity this week as the second week of College for Kids was underway.
Enrollment for the annual summer program was up this year, according to Director Dawn Flesland.
"We were really excited to see an increase in numbers," she said. "We have over 100 this year."
Enrollment for previous years has been in the 70s and 80s, and while Flesland was unsure what caused the jump, she's happy to see the two-week program grow.
Several classes were offered ranging from Harry Potter science, to Lego robotics, to sculpture among others.