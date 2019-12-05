The Koochiching Development Authority Board agreed to allocate $20,000 in support of Rainy River Community College’s nursing program for the 2020 school year.
Rainy River Community College Provost Roxanne Kelly and RRCC Nursing Instructor and Healthcare Coordinator Donita Ettestad met with the board Tuesday to discuss the future of the program.
Kelly, who has served as provost for nearly three years, said she's following up on a letter sent in August for continued funding from its partners in a Healthcare Initiative.
The initiative has been funded for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 by International Falls, Koochiching Development Authority, Essentia, and Rainy Lake Medical Center, which have contributed $20,000 each for the three years. The initial year was also funded by a $90,000 United States Department of Agriculture grant and $6,500 from Good Samaritan Society.
The partnership came together after discussions started locally in 2015 about the need to solve a nurse shortage in the larger Borderland community while at the same time meeting the needs of students seeking nursing degrees in International Falls. In addition to the challenge was the loss in 2012 of RRCC’s ability to offer a full-fledged nursing program. As a result, RRCC partnered with Itasca Community College, which delivers the program to the local campus.
Kelly said Tuesday the program will "hit red" next year without partner support.
She said International Falls and Rainy Lake Medical Center have funding budgeted for 2020 that will help offset the cost of the program.
"We can't lose this program," she said. “It's too important to the community and too important to the partners. We will find a way to have this program, no matter what. That's me saying that. I don't know what would happen in the future. I am hoping that it would stay."
Ettestad said as of June, 25 nurses over the last three years have graduated from the program. Those numbers represent "unduplicated" students, meaning they have not graduated from the licensed practical nurse program and entered the registered nurse program.
Of the 25 graduates, she said five have relocated from the community.
"So, 20 nurses are employed in our community as a result of the partner support," she said.
The RN and LPN programs are full this fall with 10 students each, and she expected the same situation next year.
A need in the community remains, she said, adding she knows of at least three job openings - some due to retirements - in the community.
Board members voiced support, but said they only felt comfortable providing money for the 2020 school year, suggesting the KDA Board revisit the funding next year.
Board members Brian McBride and Wade Pavleck said they know that a single year of funding makes planning difficult, but don't feel comfortable committing future boards, noting that an election may bring different members.
"You can't argue with the success of the program," McBride said, calling the program the flagship of the college.
Board member Jason Sjoblom also supported the program. "We want to keep it and in the future come up with firmer, long-term funding," he said.
The board also approved an agreements with the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation agency to accept its annual payment, which this year is $170,000 and is used for economic development.
Levy hearing
Later Tuesday, the Koochiching County Board heard little comment about the proposed 2020 levy and budget, but heard lots of concern about huge increases in some property owners' individual property valuations, causing their individual taxes to increase a great deal.
The board proposes to levy $4.6 million from property owners to support a $28.7 million budget. The levy represents a 3 percent increase from last year, and will collect $134,000 in new money.
The board will take action on adoption of a final levy and budget when it meets Dec. 17.
To balance a $2.3 million deficit in revenue, several departments will use reserve funds, county Administrative Director Jenny Herman said.
The county saw a 1.66 percent increase in the tax rate, but did not gain in tax capacity this year, she said.
Historically, the county has been able to gain in its fund reserve because revenues exceeded expenditures. However, she said, spikes in revenue in 2017 and 2018 were due to bond sales for the Island View Sewer Project and not all the money has been spent because the project is not yet complete.
The largest part of the county's budget expenditures are wages and benefits, and a part of the increase in the 2020 budget is due to the 2.5 percent cost of living increase to employee salaries and benefits, Herman said.
In addition, she said capital expenditures have increased.
She noted how the county's budget is spread:
- 28 percent - streets and highways
- 21 percent - Health and Human Services
- 15 percent - general government services
- 12 percent - public safety
- 11 percent - Environmental Services
"Overall, I think the county department directors and county board worked pretty hard to make sure this balances," Herman said Tuesday. "A budget is fluid and is subject to change, and is something we watch very carefully by doing quarterly budget reports and monitoring fund balances on a monthly basis."
Meanwhile, county Board Chair McBride reminded residents that the board is aware that some properties have seen huge tax increases because valuations have been updated.
McBride reiterated that people must come to the county Assessors Office in May and June when the yellow valuation/property classification notices are sent out to discuss their individual situations.
"Other than the levy, there's nothing we can change tonight," he said.
Property owners may sometimes confuse the meetings conducted in December of each year by the county, cities and school districts with the Board of Equalization meetings held in June.
The December meetings are hearings required by various governments to present the next year’s budget and tax levy to the public and are limited to discussion about the budget and tax levy. Officials may only adjust the budget and levy if deemed appropriate after receiving public comment through the hearing process.
While the market value and classification assessment, and budget and tax levy, processes together determine what a property owner will pay in taxes, they are separate processes and authorities.
A property owner seeking relief through valuation/property classification must discuss their issue with the assessor and/or attend a June Board of Equalization meeting; a property owner seeking relief by its taxing authorities must attend the budget/levy hearings in December.
The board also Tuesday:
- Agreed to provide $2,500 to Voyageurs National Park Clean Water Joint Powers Board to allow for a fund balance to cover unforeseen expenses associated with engineering, consulting contracts and other expenses.
- Approved a resolution using 1.7 miles of banked state aid mileage on part of County Board 113 that connects Minnesota Highway 11 East.
- Amended an earlier board motion to approve rehabilitation of two municipal solid waste trailers for $65,466. The amendment was made because of a mathematical error on the bid and the addition of freight, transportation charges, shop materials and taxes.