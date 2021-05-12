A call for Koochiching County to adopt a resolution designating it as a Second Amendment Sanctuary county drew more people for than against the idea to Backus Community Center Tuesday evening.
The more than 1 ½ hour hearing allowed many to state their opposition to laws that attempt to restrict gun ownership and the sale of certain guns. The number of people attending was difficult to determine because of the distant spacing of seats, due to the pandemic.
When it comes to resolutions adopted by the Koochiching County Board, the language used is important, said its attorney Jeff Naglosky, after those attending asked how they could move the idea forward.
The language used in the resolution may not supersede state or federal law, but can indicate support for the right to own guns, he told the group.
“If you want a resolution that says we support the principal of the Second Amendment and appreciate responsible gun ownership, go ahead and pass that resolution, if you as a county board deem it appropriate,” he advised the board.
“But if the resolution is going to say a county board is going to supersede the judicial branch and determine at the county board level what laws are constitutional, you are over stepping your bounds and as your lawyer I can’t advise you to do that.”
The audience asked Naglosky what they could do.
“Words matter,” he said, adding there are several versions of the sanctuary resolutions being passed, he urged the group who brought the issue to the board to look for working that can be adopted by the board without overstepping its rights and duties as a board.
Micheal Hedtke said he’d researched the issue, and understood Naglosky’s concerns. He offered wording he’d found to Naglosky for review.
The county board commissioners said they were there to allow those who brought the issue to the board in a petition to voice their opinions, so the board could better consider the proposed resolution.
The issue came to a hearing Tuesday from Feb. 25, 2020, when the board tabled action on a resolution to designate the county a Second Amendment dedicated county, more commonly known as a Second Amendment “sanctuary county.”
Around that same time, similar resolutions had been adopted by more than 400 communities nationwide, including Roseau County which was the first county in Minnesota to do so, Feb. 11, 2020.
A city or county’s status as Second Amendment dedicated, or sanctuary, maintains that local leaders will oppose new and existing gun control legislation, even though counties and cities may have little control over laws passed at state and national levels. Most legal experts say the resolutions are symbolic and unenforceable.
The Roseau County resolution reads that the board “wishes to express opposition to any law in the future, beyond existing laws to date, that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of the citizens of Roseau County to keep and bear arms.”
The motion goes on to resolve that “public funds of the county not be used to restrict the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Roseau County, or to aid federal or state agencies in the restriction of said rights.”
Naglosky last year also cautioned commissioners on stepping outside their role as a board.
The latest push to get the issue back on the agenda was a June 10, 2020, letter and petition from residents Tony Blais and Joe Butera. They said a petition with 420 signatures to designate the county as a Second Amendment dedicated county is now at 640 signatures.
During Tuesday’s meeting, supporters said they now have 1,000 signatures and asked commissioners if they needed another petition to take action. Several said a referendum on the issue would pass by a large margin.
Meanwhile, several people came to a podium to give their input into why the county should be deemed a Second Amendment sanctuary county, with several citing the need in remote and rural areas like Koochichng County to protect life and property from wrong doers or wild animals. A number of “close calls” with bad guys and bears were cited, and a few said law officers would be late in arriving at an emergency because of their location.
Some at the meeting reminded the board they were elected to represent the views of their constituents and should be ready to be voted out of office should they not move forward with a resolution that calls for no enforcement of gun laws they don’t believe are necessary or come with enough common sense.
Mike Silvers, who led off the audience comments, and returned to the podium several times through the hearing, cited The U.S. Supreme Court case Marbury v. Madison, which in 1803 established the principle of judicial review—the power of the federal courts to declare legislative and executive acts unconstitutional.
“The Constitution is the supreme law of the land, he said. “And any statute or law must be in agreement with the Constitution.”
He stressed the Second Amendment is the only amendment in the Constitution that included the phrase “shall not be infringed,” he said.
Naglosky agreed that the decision was important and the system it reinforced works. He pointed to the Heller decision in Washington DC, which struck down a law passed there that was so restrictive it made the guns it allowed useless.
“The system worked when people tried to restrict the individual right to own and bare arms,” he said.
Naglosky assured the group “I am a gun owner, love my guns and don’t want to give them up,” adding he agrees that there are attempts in the nation to restrict people’s rights to keep and bare arms.
“But there is a process and it’s not the local county commissioners who determine if laws are constitutions or not. It’s the courts,” he said.
Jim Leinum said states and counties are moving forward with common sense laws and solutions. “That’s where’s it’s going to come from. Not the federal government,” he said echoing a concern about the Democratic leadership at the state and federal level.
Some in the audience opposed the sanctuary amendment, saying it is not needed.
Susan Swendsen said many people were sure the Obama Administration would take guns away from law abiding people. She noted that in the eight years of that leadership, no guns were removed from people’s homes.
She questioned the signatures on the petition, saying some appeared more than once, and others seemed to be from minors and dead people.
Later in the meeting, Doreen Swendsen said she was thrilled people say they respect the Constitution, as it’s served the nation well for more than 200 years, noting its three branches of government working hand in hand.
The county board, she said, does not make laws and that makes lengthy hearing and discussion about the resolution is meaningless.
Mike Holden, in support of the resolution, said there is an attempt to take guns away. He said it started with assault weapons and now attempts to restrict use of semi automatic rifles, like he uses in hunting, are occurring.
Should the Second Amendment right be infringed upon, there would be a civil war, Holden said. “I guarantee it.”
Duane Ettiene said the group is not asking the county board to break the law, but instead to uphold citizens rights, including to own and keep guns.
Hedtke asked people to consider that the Second Amendment follows and supports the First Amendment, which guarantees free speech.
“That’s what’s being threatened,” he said, adding his concern lies more with the children and grandchildren of those attending, and what their rights will look like in the future.