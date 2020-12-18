A sea of third graders trudged down Riverview Boulevard Friday morning en route to deliver some holiday cheer.
Singing songs and holding signs, the Falls Elementary group surprised Gail Rasmussen, a retired elementary teacher, who continues to fill in as a substitute in the school. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to keep exposure low, Rasmussen has not been in the classroom this year.
"I miss you guys so much," a tearful Rasmussen said as children serenaded her outside her home. "I can't wait to be with you again."
Every year, Rasmussen hosts elementary staff for a holiday get-together. This year, staff vowed to bring the party to her.
Third grade teacher Nicci Wood said when she asked her students if they should surprise the beloved teacher, one student replied, "I'd do anything for Mrs. R. I love her."