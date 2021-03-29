The Tax-Aide site at Backus Community Center will not be open beyond April 15.
Mary Bartlett, local district coordinator for the organization, told The Journal that the site will be unable to staff the site after April 15, acknowledging the IRS has extended the filing season to May 17.
Taxpyers should also know that returns already filed with Unemployment Insurance income will be adjusted by the IRS up to $10,200, she said.
This will not affect Minnesota tax returns.
"We will gladly reprint returns that are impacted," she said. "The fix for Advanced Premium Tax Credit may take a bit longer, so we are holding those until IRS gives us the go ahead."