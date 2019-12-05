AARP

Three volunteer opportunities to make a huge difference in the lives of Koochiching County area residents are available, with a vital service to individuals and families.

The local Koochiching County area tax aide team provides free tax preparation services to area residents, regardless of age, with a focus on older adults and those of modest means. 

Volunteers opportunities include: 

  • Tax counselors (tax form preparation)
  • Client facilitators (greet clients and manage waiting area)
  • Telephone workers (schedule appointments)

Taxes are prepared Feb. 1 through April 15 at Backus Community Center.

- Mentors are assigned to new volunteers to assist in learning the process

- This is a particularly meaningful volunteer opportunity to help the community

- Flexible scheduling: you decide when you want to serve

- In January, specific dates to be determined

- Basic computer skills helpful but not required

AARP membership is not required to participate as a volunteer nor as a client.

Tax Aide is sponsored by AARP Foundation.

Interested volunteers are encouraged to attend the training and then decide if this is a good volunteer fit.

For more information, contact Mary at 651-308-1273 or mjbartlett@midco.net.

