Three volunteer opportunities to make a huge difference in the lives of Koochiching County area residents are available, with a vital service to individuals and families.
The local Koochiching County area tax aide team provides free tax preparation services to area residents, regardless of age, with a focus on older adults and those of modest means.
Volunteers opportunities include:
- Tax counselors (tax form preparation)
- Client facilitators (greet clients and manage waiting area)
- Telephone workers (schedule appointments)
Taxes are prepared Feb. 1 through April 15 at Backus Community Center.
- Mentors are assigned to new volunteers to assist in learning the process
- This is a particularly meaningful volunteer opportunity to help the community
- Flexible scheduling: you decide when you want to serve
- In January, specific dates to be determined
- Basic computer skills helpful but not required
AARP membership is not required to participate as a volunteer nor as a client.
Tax Aide is sponsored by AARP Foundation.
Interested volunteers are encouraged to attend the training and then decide if this is a good volunteer fit.
For more information, contact Mary at 651-308-1273 or mjbartlett@midco.net.