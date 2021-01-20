A group of volunteers will again prepare taxes for community members, but the process will look different this year.
The local AARP Tax Aide volunteers have been helping Koochiching County residents file and submit their state and federal income taxes at no charge for more than 20 years, and will continue the service this year.
Mary Bartlett, local district coordinator for the organization, said while the service will be available, the process will be as contact-less as possible.
“The tax preparers will not be face-to-face with people,” she said, adding she expects the number of people they serve will be reduced.
Instead of taxpayers sitting down with a volunteer while their taxes are prepared, Bartlett said people will come to Backus Community Center to pick up their intake form along with a list of instructions. Taxpayers will take those forms home to complete and call for an appointment once all required tax documents have been received.
“Once people feel they have everything in their hands, they can call and make an appointment,” she said.
Intake forms and instructions can be picked up starting Monday outside room 203 at Backus Community Center.
Once all tax documents are ready and an appointment has been made, taxpayers will return to Backus to drop off their documents, which will be scanned into a computer and pick them up once the tax return has been filed.
Back in action
As the Covid-19 pandemic swept the globe last spring, the National AARP Foundation suspended services by the volunteers.
“A top priority for us is ensuring we are protecting those most at risk, including our volunteers and taxpayers,” the foundation said in a release last March.
Now, as services resume for the 2020 filing season, Bartlett asks for patience and compliance as the group figures out new routines.
“I have lost volunteers because of COVID,” she said. “They don’t want to be in the building, they don’t want to be face to face, and I understand that. We’re going to be very reduced and won’t be able to serve as large of the population as we have in the past.”
Similar to previous processes, a tax preparer will do the return, another will perform the quality review, and then the taxpayer will be contacted by phone or some other way. Once their return is completed, taxpayers can go to Backus, look over the return, ask questions, sign and electronically file it.
Bartlett said providing reliable ways of communication will be important under the new setup.
“We have to be able to get a hold of people,” she said. “It’s very important we have ways to communicate with them quickly if we need to.”
Dates to remember
From Jan. 25-28, volunteer staff will be in room 203 at Backus from noon until 3 p.m. answering phones and distributing intake forms.
Then, starting Feb. 2, the volunteer staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
“We’re a little unsure about Thursdays’ hours,” Bartlett said. “We may add more, we might have to subtract some, we’ll have to wait and see how this goes.”
She encouraged people to call 218-283-5236 with questions. Messages can be left, too, she said.
Once people start coming into Backus, Bartlett said face masks or face shields are required and asked that only one person per family be in the building conducting tax business.
People should not call the Backus Community Center office with scheduling or tax questions. The number to use is 218-283-5236.
Bartlett also mentioned the Internal Revenue Service is still processing 2019 returns and doesn’t expect to begin 2020 returns until later in February.
“Even if you get in here with your packet the first two weeks of February, the IRS is not going to start accepting returns until Feb. 12,” Bartlett said.