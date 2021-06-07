Borderland residents looking to learn more about technology can do so at the I-Falls Tech Club.
Meeting the first Saturday of every month at Ballan’s iSpace (401 4th St, International Falls, MN 56649), the I-Falls Tech Club seeks to teach people of all ages and skill levels about various technology.
“It’s a chance for us to get together and learn about technology,” club co-founder Todd Ojala said. “Computers, networking, 3D printing and basically anything we consider high-tech.”
Ojala recalled when he was younger and learning about computers, saying folks now get most of their technical know-how through the screen.
“These days a lot of people watch videos on tech on YouTube and play online games,” he said. “For me, the problem is that tech can be so addictive, like playing games and doing stuff on social media is so addictive that it almost prevents you from learning how technology works.”
That was when Ojala got the idea for the I-Falls Tech Club.
“I thought this would be a good way to get people together, like we did back then to network and learn about technology,” he said.
Although the club has only had three meetings so far, Ojala said they have already had many great discussions.
“We’ve really discussed 3D printing, which Ian (Hall) is really knowledgeable about and he’s demonstrated some of his stuff,” he said. “I’ve talked about computers on a theoretical level. People can come here and basically talk about whatever they know about technology.”
“We really got to nerd out,” co-founder Hall agreed. “We talked for like an hour on the history of computers and technology in the area, and how important it is to bring technology to the forefront of Northland.”
Hall credited the local companies that helped get the club off the ground.
“We got support from Small Town Tech, Soundnorth and Ballan’s iSpace,” he said.
Ojala said the club also looks to help the Borderland community.
“We got a computer that was donated to the club, so we’re going to put Linux (a software program) on it and donate it to someone who may need a computer but can’t afford one,” he said.
Hall said he hopes the club will grow as time goes on, and that it will become a place where people can show off their projects, as well as a place where people aren’t afraid to ask questions.
“We’re trying to build a community here, like a Reddit (an online message board) community but in real life,” he said. “We want to stress that we’re not a tech class, nobody is expected to teach here, but we will encourage you to learn more about whatever problems you may be having.”