What started as a good idea for a Bemidji man 40 years ago, has turned into an annual tradition.
Bob Connor crossed the finish line of the 40th annual Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run Saturday morning as the only person in race history to run all 40 events. Fittingly, he wore bib No. 40.
"I had some coworkers who told me about the race and it sounded like a lot of fun," he said of why he originally started running the FYGBR in 1980.
The first year he ran, it was 30 degrees outside. The second year was a little different.
"That was the year the windchill was about -72 degrees below," he said. "I told myself if I could do that, I could do anything... And here I am."
With his cheering section on site to support him, Connor said he plans to keep running the race as long as he's able.
"I love coming up here and doing this," the 62-year-old said. "I'm just not very fast."
The fastest runner Saturday was Aiden Winn of Red Wing, Minn., who won both the 5k and 10k races. Winn said it was the first time he's participated in the event.
"The community support is great," he said. "I really liked this race."
For a complete list of race results, click here.
Check back for more Icebox Days coverage.