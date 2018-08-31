Plans are underway for the 58th Annual Orphan Train Conference scheduled to take place in Little Falls.
Between 1854 and 1929, over 250,000 children were placed out on orphan trains from the East Coast, venturing into unknown territory in the West by train, to settle with unfamiliar families across America. The transfer was the first emigration plan and largest mass migration of children ever to take place on American soil; formulating the country’s first child welfare system. For many of these children arriving in new family homes throughout America, the placement left them facing kind and loving families, or as indentured servants bound to hard labor.
Descendants and interested persons gather annually to celebrate and discover the saga of those little pioneers drawn into a social experiment spanning more than three quarters of a century (over 75 years). There are less than 20 orphan train riders living throughout the United States today.
A meeting, entertainment, lunch and orations by orphan train rider descendants will fill the day at the 58th Annual Orphan Train Riders celebration planned for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at St. Francis Center, 116 Eighth Ave. SE, Little Falls.
A speaker and entertainment will be featured.
For more information, go to www.orphantrainridersofminnesota.com. The conference is open to any interested persons. Walk-ins are welcome. Contact Kim Carstens Piehl at tkdplace@brainerd.net or 218-330-8108.