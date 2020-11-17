The International Falls City Council Monday approved a request for no-parking near Elks Lodge No. 1599 to allow the lodge and volunteers to offer curbside delivery of the annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner Nov. 26.
The annual dinner, like most all other annual events, has been changed because of concerns about spreading COVID-19: The dinner will be served curbside, with vehicles driving by to pick up dinners.
To accommodate the line up, there will be no parking from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 26 along the south side of Third Street, between Second and Third avenues Nov. 26.
Elks member and volunteer Shawn Mason, a former Falls mayor, told the council Monday that “everyone will be eating to go” adding she expects to serve about 600 dinners that day.
Falls Police Capt. Mike Kostiuk told the council the city’s public parking lot, behind City Drug, will be used to stage what’s expected to be many cars to line up.
From that lot, volunteers will direct traffic to the front of the Elks Lodge, where food will be brought to vehicles. Police officers will also be along the route to assist the traffic flow.
The alley behind the lodge will be used for loading home delivery meals.
Meanwhile, Mason said the curbside “to-go” style dinners will require additional volunteers and urged community members to contact her or Betsy Zaren to be included on the list of volunteers.
Councilor Walt Buller was the second person to call to volunteer for the dinner, she noted, adding that “Carl (Belanger) from the Elk’s” is always the No. 1 volunteer for the annual dinner.
Stepping up
Mason and Zaren, who are organizing the event for the firs time, said they felt the need to step up when it was asked during an Elks meeting if anyone wanted to organize the effort.
“We all have to take turns,” Mason said about volunteerism. “It’s really like a relay race... it’s very important that there are folks who have volunteered before to stay involved and new people to get involved, too.”
The women said they knew the project would need to be planned differently this year because of the pandemic, but along with so many others, they were determined to make it happen.
“There was talk that it should be canceled, but there are so many people in need of this,” Zaren said. “This is the only Thanksgiving dinner some people would be able to get.”
Mason credited Elks Exalted Ruler Tim MacKay, who said not having the dinner was not an option.
“The Elks Lodge is just stellar at making sure this continues,” Mason said, adding both local grocery stores, County Market and Super One, are partners in the event. “We can thank our exalted ruler for his leadership to ensure the show must go on, with masks and gloves.”
Meals can be picked up at the Elks from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 26.
Anyone who needs meals delivered must request meals from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 23-24 by calling Mason at 218-341-6808 or Zaren at 218-259-3541.