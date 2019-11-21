Two teenagers who grew up in different countries are now living under the roof of an International Falls couple, 5,000 miles from their homes across the Atlantic Ocean.
Natalie Shevchenko, a sophomore from Bilytske, Ukraine, and Sarah Jaaksoo, a senior from Tartu, Estonia, are adjusting to life – and subzero temperatures – at the home of Wes and Lynn Peterson in the Icebox of the Nation.
“When I found out I was coming to International Falls, I searched it and saw it was coldest part of the U.S.,” Shevchenko said earlier this month when temperatures dipped slightly below zero. “But so far, I like it here.”
Jaaksoo is settling in, too.
“I didn’t really know anything about Minnesota before... and I wanted to come here and make my own opinion,” she said. “In Estonia, we get snow and all that, but we don’t get this cold. The weather is a bit shocking, but I love it here.”
The girls grew up immersed in very different cultures, but shared a common desire to experience life in the United States. Shevchenko and Jaaksoo’s faces lit up when recalling early exposure to the American entertainment industry, which ultimately spurred dreams of life abroad.
“I love Jim Carrey,” Shevchenko said of the award-winning actor. “The American movies made me fall in love with this country.”
Jaaksoo agreed.
“I was in third grade when I started watching YouTube, movies and television,” she said. “That’s how I learned my English... Most of the time in Estonia when you watch TV, it’s in English. Our shows are American shows.”
The girls, who after only a few months are already acting like sisters rather than strangers, have a lot in common. They were both raised by their grandparents and grew up in households divided by divorce. And while there are similarities, recalling their past shows how different they really are.
War-torn memories
Even before coming to the United States, Shevchenko had her mind made up about a future career in journalism. She knows it won’t make her millions, but she’s hopeful it’ll make a difference.
“Every day brings something different. It is what I want to do,” she told The Journal, while job shadowing a reporter for a day.
The 16-year-old’s sights are set on a life of collecting facts and telling the truth — the opposite of what she has been exposed to. Growing up in Donetsk, Ukraine, Shevchenko saw a war going on outside, but was being told by media outlets that it didn’t exist.
“It is all propaganda,” she said. “I could see buildings being blown up... Young children were dying. But they told us there is no war.”
Shevchenko clearly recalls when war broke out between Ukraine and Russia in April 2014. She was 10 years old when she watched a bomb destroy a structure next to her flat, or apartment building.
“I saw the plane throw the bomb,” she said. “All of a sudden, the building was just gone. It was so scary.”
Some of Shevchenko’s more vivid memories of fourth grade were noticing classmates who were not at school one day because they had been killed the night before. When discussing an overnight escape from Donetsk to her grandparents’ home outside the city, she quietly sang a few words to a song made up about driving through fields because of road closures.
“My grandparents lived in a smaller city,” she said. “We could only hear the bombs and shooting sometimes... It’s very painful to remember. I was shaking all of the time, I thought I was going to die... It was so terrible.”
Learning to cope with the terror that surrounded Shevchenko began to influence her future career.
“I started writing what I saw and what I knew,” she said. “All the channels on our TV said there was no war and it was just our imagination. I did not imagine what I saw. I want to write the truth. I want to write for people. People were dying, I saw it. Young children were dying. I was so mad.”
At first, Shevchenko channeled her anger inward, closing herself off and lashing out at the people close to her.
“I just felt like I should be angry at everything and everyone,” she said.
Through writing, however, she was able to express anger in a different, more therapeutic way.
“Now, things are better for me,” she said. “I write all the time what I am seeing, what I am feeling. That helps me.”
Digitally advanced
Jaaksoo said there is no war going on in her native country of Estonia, a small country of 1.3 million people, which borders the Baltic Sea and Gulf of Finland.
“Estonia is very developed in technology,” Jaaksoo said of the country, which is credited as one of the world’s most digitally advanced societies.
Known for creating Skype in 2003, the northern European country ranks very high in the Human Development Index, and does well in measures of economic freedom, civil liberties, education, and press freedom, according to Wikipedia.com.
“We vote online, we do our taxes online,” Jaaksoo said. “We do so much on the Internet.”
The high school senior said when she first came to Falls High School, she felt like she was in one of the American movies she grew up watching.
“It was surreal,” she said. “The teachers are all so friendly... It looks nothing like you’d see in Estonia.”
Jaaksoo explained the country runs its education system on a national curriculum, sometimes studying around 18 different subjects per week.
“We don’t get to choose our subjects,” she said. “Our school days are typically longer than they are in the U.S.... We don’t have much classroom discussion outside of the topic we are learning.”
The senior speaks six languages, four fluently.
“I’m fluent in Estonia and English, and my next strongest are Korean and Russian. Spanish and French are weaker for me,” she said. “In Estonia, we have to learn other languages. If you don’t know at least two to three languages, you can’t get a job.”
Jaaksoo’s early influences are also shaping hopeful career paths, only they aren’t based on war-torn situations.
“I want to produce and write music,” she said. “On the side, I would like to do dance – performing or maybe teaching.”
She has a strong background in ballet and hip-hop and has already job shadowed local dance teacher Darcie Schulz, and taught a hip-hop class through Community Education.
“I hope to do more of that,” she said of the class offered to students in grades 6-12. “It was a really great experience.”
FLEX program
Both girls earned the opportunity to study in the United States through the Future Leaders Exchange, or FLEX, Program. The program provides scholarships for high school students from Europe and Eurasia to spend an academic year in the United States, living with a family and attending an American high school.
“It’s like a competition,” Shevchenko said of the program and the process to be selected for a scholarship. “You do tasks — English tasks — like listening, reading and writing.”
More than 10,000 Ukrainian students attended the first tour, hoping to live out the American dream. After three tours that were spaced out over several months, Shevchenko was one of 200 students selected.
“I was so excited,” she said. “I could not believe I was actually coming to America... I can’t believe I am here. I actually cried when I found out I was coming here.”
Because Estonia is a smaller country, the competition wasn’t quite as high.
“We had 23 students from our country selected,” Jaaksoo said, noting only small differences in the process Shevchenko explained. “We didn’t have to meet in person for the first (tour), we did it online.”
Both girls said their families were slightly uneasy about the distance the opportunity would take them, but were very supportive. Shevchenko said being selected repaired an estranged relationship she had with her father.
“My father was so excited and he was so proud of me,” she said. “For the first time in my life, he was proud of me. We have a better relationship now because he is so proud of me.”
Host family
The girls appeared quite comfortable sitting among the Petersons, who said they jumped at the opportunity to host the teens.
“Lynn is not as spontaneous as I am, but I told her we’d figure it out later and that we should just do it,” Wes said.
Coincidentally, both Wes and Lynn had prior experiences with their families hosting exchange students before the pair were married.
“We were already acquainted with similar programs,” Lynn said.
The couple, who have been married 44 years, have two grown children and said living with two other people in the house has been the biggest adjustment.
“But not it a bad way,” Lynn said. “We really enjoy having them with us.”
The couple will bring the girls to other parts of the state to visit each side of their family over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, and are making lists of other things the group wants to do in the next six months.
“We want to get down to Bentleyville, too,” Wes said of the Christmas light display in Duluth.
American routine
Shevchenko and Jaaksoo are quickly adjusting to the routine of American school, both saying they enjoy their classes and extracurricular opportunities.
Jaaksoo said oftentimes in larger schools where it is more common to have several exchange students, the group tends to stick together, whereas at Falls High School, the girls have branched out.
“Right away, everyone came up to me and asked me stuff and that really helped me be more confident,” Jaaksoo said. “The students are so friendly, and I have made a lot of friends.”
“She has so many friends,” Shevchenko whispered, provoking a friendly nudge from Jaaksoo.
But on a serious note, Shevchenko said she makes an effort to have positive relationships with anyone and everyone.
“I heard some people here have enemies,” she said. “I can’t understand how people have enemies. We are all people.”
Future plans
At the end of the FLEX Program experience, Jaaksoo has plans to attend college in South Korea, while Shevchenko is hopeful to return to the United States after graduating high school in Ukraine.
“I’m thinking about Texas or Iowa State,” she said. “I just want to be in America. This is so much better than I could have imagined. I love it here.”
The girls will continue to embrace American culture, including Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and attending prom.
“The food is good and the people are so friendly,” Jaaksoo said. “This really is a dream come true.”