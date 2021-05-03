Like many annual events, the 2021 Arrowhead Ultra, normally conducted during the coldest part of Borderland's winter, was canceled due to the pandemic restrictions.
But Race Director Ken Krueger has come up with a new nickname for the grueling 135-mile event that allows racers to bike, run, ski or kicksled from International Falls to Fortune Bay Resort in Casino in Tower: “The cold race with a warm heart.”
Race or not, the competitors carried on with the annual fundraiser part of the event.
“In spite of this setback, the generous Arrowhead racers donated over $15,000 and 700 pounds of food to race charities,” Race Director Ken Krueger said Sunday, adding he was overwhelmed by the support from the racers.
"They are an exceptional group of people and we look forward to seeing the racers, volunteers, and sponsors for the 2022 Arrowhead race, which will be held Jan. 31 to Feb 2,” he said.
Race charities include the Falls Hunger Coalition, Special Operation Warrior Foundation, and Together for Good.