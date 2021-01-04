The family of Robert “Bob” Anderson accepted an award on the late mayor's behalf this week.
Anderson, who died in September 2019, was selected as the recipient of the James L. Oberstar Award, posthumously, by the Minnesota Council of Airports, or MCOA.
Anderson chaired the International Falls-Koochiching County Airport Commission for more than 30 years, and served on many regional and statewide committees and commissions for air service and highway transportation.
He was a champion for local commercial air service, calling the Falls International Airport "a lifeline to the rest of the world," and showing pride in that it is one of a handful of international airports in the state.
Anderson led the last improvements at the terminal there, stating it would set the airport up for the next 30 years.
The Oberstar Award is the highest individual honor bestowed by MCOA, said the announcement. The MCOA Board of Directors recognizes individuals and airport sponsors who have contributed their time and effort in an exemplary manner to further the growth and development of aviation in Minnesota.
The award is reserved for those special individuals or selected officials who have demonstrated a strong interest and commitment to aviation and airport development in the state, said a statement from MCOA. They have provided the initiative, the commitment, and kept the momentum moving to insure other state elected officials recognize the importance and economic benefit airports and their communities provide to our quality of life.
Their efforts have successfully maintained a steady revenue stream so that airports, large and small, can continue to grow by development, thus prosper.
The awards are presented for the accomplishments completed in the year prior to the conference and may recognize projects that required several years to complete.
Typically, the award would be presented at the annual conference, however, this year's event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.