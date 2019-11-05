When the cold winter approaches, driving can become difficult. Thankfully, paperback books, DVDs, audiobooks on CD, music CDs, and video games can arrive in your mailbox.
The Mail-A-Book service from the Arrowhead Library System, or ALS, loans paperback books and other items via the US Mail, free of charge. This tax-supported service delivers library items directly to your mailbox, including the cost of postage. They arrive in a canvas bag with a return label and prepaid return postage.
Who is eligible for this service? Rural residents and people who live in a city without a public library. This service is available to residents of Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods and St. Louis counties.
The Celebrate Winter! Adult Winter Reading Program and the Celebrate Winter Reading! Children’s Winter Reading Program, starts Jan. 1 and runs through March 31.
Paper catalogs, listing more than 1,000 items, are sent out twice a year to more than 2,000 households. If you are interested in cookbooks, audiobooks on CD, DVDs, inspirational books, or children’s items, they also have exclusive catalogs listing these resources that are available from Mail-A-Book. Do you have a favorite author or subject? Mail-A-Book can provide you with a list of available titles by that author or on that subject. Also, Mail-A-Book items are listed in the regional online catalog via the Internet at: https://arrowhead.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/MAB.
Items can be ordered by postcard, e-mail, phone, or a form on the ALS website: www.alslib.info/services/mail-a-book and mailbook@alslib.info, or 218-741-3840.
Find Mail-A-Book on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.
If you need large print reading materials, the Arrowhead Library System has a collection of large print books.