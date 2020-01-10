Thursday
Icebox Scavenger Hunt - First clue posted on the city government of International Falls Facebook page. Sponsored by the International Falls Recreation Commission. Mayor Harley Droba, 218-244-2036, harleyd@ci.international-falls.mn.us.
10:30 a.m.: Icebox Story Time, International Falls Library, 740 4th St. 218-283-8051, visit www.internationalfallslibrary.us.
6 p.m.: History on Tap - Legends of the Lake, Loony’s Brew, Ranier. Ashley LaVigne, Koochiching County Museums, 218-283-4316.
7 p.m.: Icebox Shuffleboard Tournament, Viking Bar & Lounge. Team registration, 6 p.m. Ages 21+. Viking Bar & Lounge, 281-283-4000.
7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: RLMC Foundation Bingo Night, VFW 2948 Post & Grill. Proceeds assist the RLMC Foundation’s efforts to support hospital. Ages 18+. VFW at 218-283-8777.
Friday
5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run Registration & Packet Pick-up, FYGBR Headquarters, Backus Community Center dining room. Chamber, 218-283-9400.
5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Community Wellness Expo, Backus Community Center stage. FallsCWAC@gmail.com, Facebook Community Wellness Action Council.
5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: History of Icebox Days -The First 40 Years of Icebox Days exhibit, Backus Community Center. Ashley LaVigne, Koochiching County Museums at 218-283-4316.
7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: Nightlight Snowshoe Hike, Voyageurs National Park. Bring snowshoes or borrow for free a pair from Visitor Center. Bring flashlight or headlamp. All ages. Rainy Lake Visitor Center at 218-286-5258.
7 p.m.: Icebox Bargo, Viking Bar & Lounge. Must be present by 8 p.m. to play blackout jackpot at 9 p.m. Ages 21+. Viking Bar & Lounge at 281-283-4000.
7 p.m.: Open Mic Night, Loony’s Brew, Ranier. Ages 21+. Loony’s Brew at 218-540-1001.
Saturday
7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Icebox Days Pancake Breakfast, Elks Lodge, Falls Education Foundation. Free will offering. Proceeds to the Falls Education Foundation. Jenny Herman, 218-324-1151
5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run Registration & Packet Pick-up, FYGBR Headquarters, Backus Community Center. Chamber, 218-283-9400.
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: History of Icebox Days - The First 40 Years of Icebox Days exhibit, Backus Community Center. Ashley LaVigne, Koochiching County Museums, 218-283-4316.
9 a.m.: 5K Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run, Backus Community Center. Start/finish line near Backus, Ninth Avenue. Chamber at 218-283-9400.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Community Wellness Expo, Backus Community Center.
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: FYGBR Runners’ Reception, Backus Community Center stage. Chamber, 218-283-9400.
10 a.m.: 10K Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run, Backus Community Center. Start/finish line near Backus, Ninth Avenue.
10 a.m.: Icebox Boot Hockey Tournament, Ranier rink. Under 18 requires parent/guardian authorization. To register, Ranier Muni, 218-286-3343.
11:30 a.m.: Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run Awards Ceremony, Backus Community Center stage.
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Frostbite Falls Open Ice Golf Tournament, Thunderbird Lodge, Rainy Lake. Preregistration required. Teams of four, $125 per team. Registration starts at 11 a.m. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Putting “green” open all day. Signed event waiver required. Eric Johnson, 218-244-6506, Thunderbird Lodge, 218-286-3151.
1 p.m.: Toilet Seat Toss, Viking Bar & Lounge. All ages. Seats provided by Viking Bar & Lounge. Viking Bar & Lounge, 281-283-4000.
1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Frozen Turkey Bowling, Backus Community Center. Free. Chamber, 218-283-9400.
2 p.m.: Kids Smoosh Races, Viking Bar & Lounge. Ages 14 and less. Boards provided. Sign up starts at 1:45 p.m. Signed event waivers required. Viking Bar & Lounge, 281-283-4000.
2:30 p.m.: Adult Smoosh Races, Viking Bar & Lounge. Teams of four. 2:15 p.m. for sign up. Ages 15+. Viking Bar & Lounge, 281-283-4000.
2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Chili Challenge, Backus Community Center, contact BCC to enter. Cost $6 includes chili, cornbread, toppings and beverage. Backus, 218-285-7225, http://www.backusab.org.
3 p.m.: Icebox Dodgeball Tournament, Ranier, Main & Spruce. Teams of 5-8 players; minimum 3 females. Limited to 8 teams. Cost $60 per team.. Waiver agreements required. Ages 21+. Cantilever, Loony’s Brew, and Rainy Lake Grill. Register at info@cantileverdistillery.com.
3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Frostbite Falls Open Longest Drive Competition, Thunderbird Lodge, Rainy Lake. Bring drivers, hockey sticks, etc. Two shots for $5. Chances unlimited. Purchase tickets to play at the event. www.frostbitefallsopen.com, Eric Johnson, 218-244-6506.
4 p.m.: Icebox Dart Tournament, Border Bar & Pizza. $5 entry fee. Sign up at 3 p.m. Must be 21. Bob Rostie, 218-283-9919.
6 p.m.: Fireworks, Smokey Bear Park. Gather along Third Street.
7 p.m.: Evening Entertainment: Ages 21+.
- Open Mic for All Musicians at Loony’s Brew, Ranier, 218-540-1001.
- DJ Music at Border Bar & Pizza, 218-283-9919.
- DJ Music, Ranier Municipal Liquor Store, 218-286-3343.
- Music, Viking Bar & Lounge, 218-283-4000.
Sunday
9 a.m.: Icebox Figure Skating Competition, Bronco Arena, International Falls Figure Skating Club. Free. www.iffsc.org.
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Frostbite Falls Open Golf Course, free play, Thunderbird Lodge Signed event waiver required, sign up at the bar. Eric Johnson, 218-244-6506, Thunderbird Lodge, 218-286-3151.
Noon to 2 p.m.: Canoe Races, Loony’s Brew, Ranier. Teams of 3 people. Canoes provided, instructions given at time of registration, 11:45 a.m., Loony’s. Signed event waiver required, parent/guardian signatures required for anyone under 18. Loony’s Brew, 218-540-1001.
Noon: Icebox Cribbage Tournament, Ranier Muni. 5-round format; entry fee depends on number of participants. Jenn, 218-283-3343, Ranier Muni.
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Hot Dog Roast, Tilson Creek Ski Trailhead, Highway 11 East, Polar Polers Ski Club. Hot dogs, cocoa, bonfire. Fat tire bikes available to try. If temperature drops below zero, event will be postponed. Steve Johnson, ljohn419@yahoo.com.
1:30 p.m.: Icebox Bridge Tournament, First Lutheran Church, doors open at 1 p.m. Byrne & Carole Johnson, 218-286-5225.
5 p.m.: Annual Figure Skating Exhibition, Bronco Arena. Prior to February competition in Moorhead. Free. www.iffsc.org.