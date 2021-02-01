Andrea Batdorf said there was no freezing of gizzards Sunday when she ran the virtual Freeze Yer Gizzard Run.
In fact, she admits she was slightly overdressed.
The former Falls resident, who now lives in San Francisco, ran the virtual race in 46-degree weather on Twin Peaks, a popular recreational spot in the California city.
“It was pretty cool because a bunch of people were out enjoying the nice day and enjoying the sights,” the 2006 Falls High School graduate said of the experience.
And while Batdorf still completed the 5-kilometer portion of the race from afar, she said she missed running it along the snowy roads of her hometown with her family and friends, as cowbells rang in the background.
“I haven’t seen my family since last January when I came home for Icebox Days,” Batdorf said. “I want my son to get to know his grandparents and be familiar with Minnesota winters. I feel there’s not a better time to come visit during Icebox Days.”
Borderland’s annual frozen festival fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic mid-December when officials of the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce officially canceled the event. With so many unknowns about what restrictions would be in place during the time of the mid-January festival, in addition to avoiding the risk of spreading the disease, chamber officials announced the cancellation of the event. However, it was decided the signature race would continue, just in a virtual platform.
“Although it is going to look and feel different, we really didn’t want to break the tradition of never having canceled the FYGBR race,” said Chamber President Tricia Heibel. “It has persevered under extreme weather conditions and we wanted to show it was tough enough to happen amid COVID. We found the virtual option a perfect solution.”
Heibel said she and others set a goal to have a minimum of 100 runners register for the virtual 5k and 10k races, that participants would have until Jan. 31 to complete. Not knowing what to expect, she used the word “ecstatic” to describe how she felt to have 188 runners sign up.
“We were really happy to see that one of the things we hoped a virtual race would do was that it would incorporate people from all over,” she said.
While Batdorf completed the run from more than 2,020 miles away, she wasn’t the farthest.
Runners in Germany and the United Kingdom also completed the virtual race, representing two of the four countries that had entrants.
“We had runners from four countries, including the United States, as well as 20 states, including Minnesota,” Heibel said. “We really saw the whole mix of ages, locations, and runner abilities.”
The chamber president expressed her appreciation for the support from runners, as well as local businesses and sponsors of the event.
“It exceeded what I hoped for,” Heibel said. “I’m grateful we moved forward with it.”