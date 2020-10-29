The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library, as the Minnesota Center for the Book, announces the third chapter of One Book | One Minnesota, a statewide book club that invites Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect, and discuss.
The third title for the program is "The Plague of Doves," by Minnesota author Louise Erdrich.
Presented in partnership with State Library Services, a division of the Minnesota Department of Education, the program aims to bring Minnesotans together during a time of distance and adversity and highlight the role of libraries as community connectors.
From October into December, through their local libraries, Minnesotans will be invited to read the featured book selection and will have access to author videos, reading guides, and virtual book club discussions. New this chapter, readers can access the audiobook, in addition to the ebook, for free on Ebooks Minnesota for eight weeks. All Minnesotans are invited to participate in a statewide virtual discussion with the author on Dec. 8, 2020. The event is free; registration is required and can be found at thefriends.org/onebook.
In addition to the digital formats, hard copies of the book will be available through public libraries, and through Birchbark Books and other independent stores across the state. Links to resources and more information can be found at thefriends.org/onebook.
The Plague of Doves is the first book in Erdrich’s loosely connected trilogy which includes National Book Award-winner The Round House and LaRose. The selection offers Minnesota readers an opportunity to reflect on some of our own Native American history through an extraordinary cast of characters.
In The Plague of Doves, a Minnesota Book Award-winner and finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, the unsolved murder of a farm family haunts the small, white off-reservation town of Pluto, N.D. The vengeance exacted for this crime, and the subsequent distortions of truth transform the lives of Ojibwe living on the nearby reservation and shape the passions of both communities for the next generation.
Bound by love and torn by history, the collective stories of the two communities come together in a wrenching truth that is revealed in the novel’s final pages.
Louise Erdrich is the author of 15 novels as well as volumes of poetry, children’s books, short stories, and a memoir of early motherhood. Her novel, "The Round House" won the National Book Award for Fiction. The Plague of Doves won the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, and her debut novel, "Love Medicine", was the winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award.
Erdrich has received the Library of Congress Prize in American Fiction, the prestigious PEN/Saul Bellow Award for Achievement in American Fiction, and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize. She lives in Minnesota with her daughters and is the owner of Birchbark Books, a small independent bookstore.
One Book | One Minnesota is presented by The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library, as the Minnesota Center for the Book, in partnership with State Library Services. Program partners also include Council of Regional Public Library System Administrators; HarperCollins Publishers; Minitex; and the Minnesota Department of Education. This program is made possible in part by the State of Minnesota through a grant to the Minnesota Center for the Book through the Minnesota Department of Education.