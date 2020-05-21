Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Paul Thissen Tuesday filed his affidavit of candidacy to retain a seat on the Minnesota Supreme Court.
“I am excited to launch my campaign, even in these trying circumstances,” Thissen said in a statement. “My first years as a justice have confirmed how deeply our courts touch the lives of Minnesotans in the most fundamental ways. I go to work every day committed to be just, compassionate and fair, and make sure every voice is heard and listened to.”
Thissen is the only Minnesota Supreme Court justice up for election in November. He said he is honored to have the support of honorary campaign co-chairs former Vice President Walter Mondale, former U.S. Sen. David Durenburger, former Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justices Kathleen Blatz and Russell Anderson, former Supreme Court Justices Alan Page, Esther Tomljanovich, Helen Meyer, James Gilbert and Paul Anderson as well as Benjamin Vander Kooi.
“I look forward to talking with Minnesotans about their experiences and expectations for our courts – what is working and what is not – and about what justice really means to them,” said Thissen. “Our campaign plans to continue to reach out to every corner of Minnesota.”
As part of the Thissen campaign’s outreach, it has launched the “Justice Is . . .” social media campaign, asking Minnesotans to write down on a sheet of paper what “Justice Is . . .” to them and submit photos of themselves holding their answer to his campaign website.
Thissen was appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court in 2018. Before his appointment, he worked as a lawyer in Minnesota for 25 years. His practice included complex business litigation for Minnesota companies large and small and helping health care and long-term care clients navigate complicated regulatory matters.
He also worked as a public defender, handling appeals in the Minnesota Supreme Court and Minnesota Court of Appeals. He had a strong commitment to providing legal services for free to those who could not afford a lawyer – a commitment to access to justice he continues to champion on the Minnesota Supreme Court, said his statement.
Thissen also served 16 years in the Minnesota House of Representatives, including a term as speaker of the Minnesota House. Thissen and his wife Karen have three children.